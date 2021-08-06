Dennis Clayson: The pandemic and grumpy citizens

Listen to Dr. Fauci, who is trying to tell us something while not telling us anything, “The fact is, if you get infected, even if you are without symptoms, you very well may infect another person who may be vulnerable … So, in essence, you are encroaching on their individual rights.”

Note what the good doctor is implying. If you are vaccinated, you can still get sick. Even if you don’t get sick, you can make someone else sick. Other people have a “right” not to get sick. There is no data, no statistics, no indication that he knows what a “right” is.

So, we are left to guess:

1. Masks do work. You will notice that a surgeon wears one when operating. On the other hand, notice how fast you can smell an aerosol in the bathroom. It fills the space within seconds, and you can still smell it through a mask. If Covid-19 can be carried as an aerosol, then the main benefit of a mask is psychological.

2. The vaccines are effective, but a certain percentage of people still get sick. In addition, some people react negatively to the vaccination itself. A cost benefit analysis would probably show it is better to get vaccinated than not. However, the government has not released data that would allow a citizen to make that analysis.