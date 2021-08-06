Dennis Clayson: The pandemic and grumpy citizens

Our government doesn’t trust us.
If we ever needed proof, we now have it in the form of the government’s response to the delta variant of Covid-19.
Instead of providing the data and allowing people to respond, the data is hidden, modified, or purposely misrepresented.
Government agents are essentially demanding everyone be vaccinated and at the same time, demanding everyone should wear a mask. The two are at logical loggerheads. As the satirical site, Babylon Bee, put it, “To defeat Delta Variant, experts recommend doing all the things that didn’t work the first time.”
Essentially, the same people who are demanding we get vaccinated are telling us the vaccination doesn’t work. Although almost all members of Congress are vaccinated, Pelosi is demanding that all must wear a mask, or be fined. She referred to a colleague who criticized her mandate as “a moron.” What does she know her colleague doesn’t know? I suspect very little.
All of this is having a negative effect. A recent Gallup poll showed that a higher percentage of vaccinated citizens “…worry about getting coronavirus” than those who are not vaccinated.
Why all these contradictions? The government won’t tell us. They don’t trust us, and in response, more and more citizens distrust the government.
Listen to Dr. Fauci, who is trying to tell us something while not telling us anything, “The fact is, if you get infected, even if you are without symptoms, you very well may infect another person who may be vulnerable … So, in essence, you are encroaching on their individual rights.”
Note what the good doctor is implying. If you are vaccinated, you can still get sick. Even if you don’t get sick, you can make someone else sick. Other people have a “right” not to get sick. There is no data, no statistics, no indication that he knows what a “right” is.
So, we are left to guess:
1. Masks do work. You will notice that a surgeon wears one when operating. On the other hand, notice how fast you can smell an aerosol in the bathroom. It fills the space within seconds, and you can still smell it through a mask. If Covid-19 can be carried as an aerosol, then the main benefit of a mask is psychological.
2. The vaccines are effective, but a certain percentage of people still get sick. In addition, some people react negatively to the vaccination itself. A cost benefit analysis would probably show it is better to get vaccinated than not. However, the government has not released data that would allow a citizen to make that analysis.
Policy makers know they are not releasing data. Many, in fact, don’t know the data themselves. Instead of “the science,” decision makers will talk of the pandemic discussion as a “political battle field,” implying that they see all of this as a political issue rather than a medical one.
Instead of presenting citizens with information and then allowing them to make decisions, the government hides its data, misrepresents it, and in some cases, outright lies about it. We are then told what we can and cannot do and are called “morons” if we disagree.
It is no wonder citizens are getting grumpy.