Dennis Clayson: The price of gas

What caused the price of gasoline to jump almost 25% in only a week?

Was there less oil at the beginning of the week than at the end? Maybe, but not much. Certainly not 25% less.

We talk about supply and demand, but we sometimes simplify this relationship as if nothing else matters.

Keep in mind that only a year ago, the U.S. produced more crude oil than any other country in the world. We still imported some oil, but last winter the U.S. imported more oil from both Ghana and Nigeria than it did from Russia.

The increase in the price of oil is almost all speculative. When investors drive up the price of oil, for whatever reason, the price of gas increases even before the oil is purchased. Part of this is a rip-off and part is warranted. The rip-off comes in the demand to buy more expensive gas that is already in the system. A partial justification is that it allows the purchase of more expensive oil that is now coming, without suffering a potential shortage in supplies.

But why would the speculators drive up the price? It could be for almost anything, but one of the reasons has to do with politics. Who the president is makes a difference. The largest increases in oil prices (based on what they were at the beginning of their terms) were Biden, Obama, and Carter. Decline in oil prices occurred during the administrations of Reagan and Clinton, and stayed much the same under Ford and Trump.

Elections have consequences, even at the gas pump.

Oil traders also don’t like uncertainty. Russia is the second largest oil producer in the world and when they invaded Ukraine, all sorts of unknowns were created. Is the Russian currency still worth anything, are the Russian banks able to handle the international transactions that are needed, and can ships get in and out of Russian ports? So, betting on the future, investors looked at a world temporarily without Russian oil and saw a very large shortage, thus driving up the price.

In this round of price increases, ideology also played a part. In typical fashion, the Biden administration botched both ends of this. On his first day in office, Biden removed almost all of Trump’s energy policies. The effect was mostly symbolic, but much of what happens in oil pricing is, at least temporarily, symbolic. It was political theater to appease the environmentalists and, in a childish display of pique, to show how much Trump was detested.

On the other end, when the price of oil was approaching $100 a barrel and gas prices were skyrocketing, the White House could have easily done another piece of political theater and announced that the U.S. would do whatever was needed to be energy independent. The price of both oil and gas at the pumps would have dropped overnight.

All of this is further confused by a hyper-environmental ideology that would welcome very high gas prices. The aristocratic elites of a certain stripe no longer suggest we eat cake when there is no bread. Instead, they tell us to stop eating bread so they can continue to eat cake.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0