Dennis Clayson: The problem with an amicable national divorce

A while back, I wrote that the nation didn’t need to have a civil war to rectify the divisions that seem to be changing into something more acute. We could just have an amicable divorce.

Rational people do not want a war or a divorce, and I was not recommending either. I was simply pointing out that the differences found in America which appear so divisive are a matter of scale and not absolute.

For example, if we were to have a truly amicable divorce, each side could get what they value the most.

The conservative nation would get what it values and so would the liberal nation. The conservatives would get all the oil and gas fields along with all the coal producing regions, and, in general, all the mineral deposits.

The conservative side would also get all the guns, and almost all the military. Given the breakdown by region in most of the national elections for the last thirty years, conservatives would get almost all the rural areas including most of the farms.

The left would get almost all the large cities, public schools, public unions, the media, abortion clinics, mass transit, and most of the really good restaurants.

The conservatives would get the Constitution and the left would get a “living document.” Liberals would get most of the arts … except for statues.

Unfortunately, within ten years a wall (much like the Berlin Wall) would need to be built between the two countries. If history repeated itself, the wall would be designed to keep people in the liberal nation from leaving.

Recently, others have entertained the idea of an amicable divorce, but added something most of us have not thought about. Why wouldn’t one side want to keep everything? Or even more disquieting, why wouldn’t one side want to control everything? After all, that is exactly what China has done with both Hong Kong and Taiwan.

As a lifetime conservative, I can tell you that the conservative nation would not want the large cities, abortion clinics, or mass transit, and it would depend on what was meant by a “really good” restaurant.

On the other hand, unless liberalism changed, the liberal nation would want control of almost everything. Look at the abortion and Woke agendas. Both are demanding that it is their way or nothing. Liberal college students, as another example, demand free speech for themselves and demand that others be censored.

If you don’t say what they want said about sexuality, gender, race, or even history, then you are a racist, some type of phobic, and either stupid or evil, or both. And, of course, you need to be censored.

If the Electoral College doesn’t give liberals the candidate they want, they demand it be eliminated. If the Supreme Court rules against them, the Court must be changed.

It would be a mistake to call this new nation liberal.

On the other hand, and contrary to what we have been told in the media and in the arts for the last half century, modern conservatism does not gravitate towards tyranny. Conservatism is based on a basic rule: conserve what works, reject what doesn’t. Tyranny doesn’t work; therefore, it is rejected.