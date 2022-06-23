Dennis Clayson: The progressive coup

More often now than any time in my memory, we are exposed to the charge that Americans are separating themselves into two groups, who are politically and culturally so different the country could be split into separate countries.

But, is it really true?

Culturally, it appears so. In a recent Gallup poll (2022), a question was asked about the overall state of moral values in America. “Poorer” was chosen by 72% of Republicans, and 36% of Democrats. Past data indicates “morality” is linked with politics. In other words, there is a tendency for respondents to link the country’s morality with the party in power.

This is bad for Biden because when the question was asked if morality was declining, 93% of Republicans said yes, and 68% of Democrats agreed. A year ago, only 49% of Democrats agreed.

A fundamental aspect of culture is religion. Another Gallup poll looked at Americans’ belief in God and found that 94% of Conservatives said they believed in God compared to 62% of Liberals.

These beliefs are important because research suggests shared values matter more than shared politics when it comes to voting.

However, the idea of separating the nation along values and cultural lines may be deceptive.

The federal government has been taken over by a relatively small group. This has been largely hidden by the media of both the left and right, and by the assumptions of American traditionalism.

The universities, the media, and the government have largely come under the control of a very selective group, which typically has been referred to as Progressives.

A Pew Research Center study found that Progressives constitute only 6% of Americans and only 12% of Democrats, including those leaning towards being a Democrat. In other words, over 90% of Americans do not self-identify as a Progressive, yet their values dominate the Biden administration, the American education system, the media, and entertainment.

Three quarters of progressives said there are other countries better than the US, 98% want increased taxes on the rich, 96% believe we must do more to ensure equal rights, and 94% were vaccinated against Covid.

Two-thirds of the Progressive Left are White, and non-Hispanic. They are younger than other groups and more educated. Although they are a very small group, they are the most politically engaged of any Democratic faction. They are identified as much by those they hate as by what they support. According to the survey, “[The] Progressive Left are defined in part by their antipathy toward the Republican Party.”

These are not traditional Democrats and they are not particularly well-liked by other liberals. In the same survey, almost half of traditional Democrats said their party did not make them feel proud.

We are experiencing a Progressive coup and it has been disastrous for the country.

Henry “Scoop” Jackson was a senator and a mainline Democrat. He was a liberal on social issues, but opposed to totalitarianism and communism. In other words, he was a traditional Democrat.

In 1972, he said the following, “Any fool can bring about clean air by shutting down the economy and going fishing.”

Joe Biden was 30 in 1972 and probably had the exact same political views as Scoop; unfortunately for us, his handlers do not.

