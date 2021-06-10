Dennis Clayson: Tired of constant preaching

I don’t know about you, but I am sick and tired of being preached to every time I open a media source.

I’m sorry, but stories about racism and global warming are getting old and tiresome. OK, I get it, so stop beating me over the head with it. This is especially true when the preachers (and that is what they are) appear willing to throw in a lot of bombast and exaggeration to make sure the audience doesn’t stray far from the fold.

The National Geographic is a case in point. My family have been reading this publication for three generations, but no more. In this month’s edition, the headline story was a detailed account of what they called “The Tulsa Race Massacre,” which until recently was called “The Tulsa Race Riot.” For those who think correctly, there are demonstrations, peaceful demonstrations, riots, and then massacres. It begins, “A century ago, a white mob massacred as many as 300 people in a prosperous Black district of Tulsa, Oklahoma.”

As if the event was not horrible enough, the magazine purposely upped the ante. First of all, the riot (massacre) had nothing to do with being prosperous. Second, there is no evidence that 300 people died.