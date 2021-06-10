Dennis Clayson: Tired of constant preaching

I don’t know about you, but I am sick and tired of being preached to every time I open a media source.
I’m sorry, but stories about racism and global warming are getting old and tiresome. OK, I get it, so stop beating me over the head with it. This is especially true when the preachers (and that is what they are) appear willing to throw in a lot of bombast and exaggeration to make sure the audience doesn’t stray far from the fold.
The National Geographic is a case in point. My family have been reading this publication for three generations, but no more. In this month’s edition, the headline story was a detailed account of what they called “The Tulsa Race Massacre,” which until recently was called “The Tulsa Race Riot.” For those who think correctly, there are demonstrations, peaceful demonstrations, riots, and then massacres. It begins, “A century ago, a white mob massacred as many as 300 people in a prosperous Black district of Tulsa, Oklahoma.”
As if the event was not horrible enough, the magazine purposely upped the ante. First of all, the riot (massacre) had nothing to do with being prosperous. Second, there is no evidence that 300 people died.
Some history books, probably biased, listed the death toll at 29, nine of whom were white. Other sources stated there were 75 dead, seven of whom were white. Another source claimed there were 175 dead. After decades of searching, historians have found 12 graves. An American Red Cross administrator shortly after the event stated, “The number of dead is a matter of conjecture. Some knowing ones estimate the number of killed as high as 300, other estimates being as low as 55.”
Some sources state the first person killed was an elderly white man who did not like a black man being armed.
The article could be written as “A century ago, a race riot killed 29 people in Tulsa, Oklahoma.” That statement is as misleading in one direction as the Geographic article is in the other.
These events are sad enough without slanting them to make them worse.
Another article written by someone labelled as a “cultural advocate” proclaimed that the January 6th “assault” on the capital was conducted by armed and organized domestic terrorists who “…carried out a violent insurrection,” which, among a long list of crimes, “killed a police officer.” In fact, the only person killed was an unarmed white woman who was shot by a police officer, who has not been named and will not be prosecuted.
One of the aspects of modern liberalism is that everything is political. Everything. Race is political, climate is political, sex is political, education is political, religion is political, your back yard is political. An article about wild horses will talk about climate change. A report of water shortages will talk about race. A story about prostitution will instead talk about women as victims.
A magazine dedicated to “national geography” is political.
The modern media could just as well be saying, “Come hear me preach, so I can keep ya-all from going to hell.”