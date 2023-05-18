I recently read an article with the headline, “Why Democrats will win in 2024.” The Russians have what they call the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media, or RKN, which is responsible for monitoring, controlling and censoring Russian mass media.

It is tempting to suggest that the author of that article belongs to the equivalent American apparatus, but does the author have a valid point?

Liberals know they control the media so they can say anything they wish. Perhaps because of age, Biden’s utilization of this fact is often overtly obvious and clumsy. Conservatives have been somewhat successful in coopting alternative media, but if you are an older American married to traditional “news” sources, you are never going to be exposed to accurate portrayals of conservative ideas. In fact, it comes as a shock to most people to find that liberals are actually a small minority. Only 25% of Americans self-define themselves as liberal, while 36% identify as conservative.

The author continues, “A recent Associated Press survey confirmed … that 70% of Americans don’t want Trump to run for reelection, with the number of voters who view him favorably mired at an anemic 34 percent.”

The day before this article appeared, a poll showed Biden was equally “anemic” with approval rating dropping to an all-time low at 36%, down from 42% just two months ago.

Another survey found that only 29% percent of independent voters approved of the way Biden is handling his job as president. Biden's approval rating among independents was actually lower among younger people; only 12 percent of young voters approved of Biden, while 48 percent among those over the age of 65 approved.

If the next election was about Biden, he would lose in a landslide, but it is not about Biden.

He did not win the last election. Trump lost the election.

To be more precise, the government-media complex won the election.

If you don’t understand this, and if you are a Democrat, you might think Biden is doing an OK job. If you are a Republican, you might be forgiven for concluding the last election was rigged.

When we realize that Biden never won the election, all this begins to make sense. The last election was all about Trump, the result being that a little under half the country will vote for him, so he is a powerful force but he can’t win a majority in a general election.

Many believe that Biden and Harris are so awful and so unequipped to lead the nation that surely Trump’s margin would go over the 50-50 mark. Not so. Within extreme limits, it doesn’t matter what Biden does. Even if Trump did win over the government-media complex, he would win with such a small margin that he would not be able to govern.

The Democrat rank and file appear to have not thought too deeply about why Trump has so many followers. Their only response has been to further divide the country by turning the white working class into enemies of the State.

At the same time, republicans must know that if they don’t stand up to find another presidential candidate, the country will continue to be ruled by people (like Biden) who the American people fundamentally don’t support.

The Democrats could run a cat from an “adorable” twitter feed and win the election against Trump … and given their actions in the last two elections, they might just give it another try.