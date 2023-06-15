The reaction to Trump’s indictment and court appearance followed the playbook almost perfectly. Prominent Democrat leaders were shown looking very somber, and in deep, rich tones described Trump’s criminal behavior as “deeply troublesome.” The American people were once again reminded that “no one is above the law.”

Knowing all this left the apologists on the major news outlets scrambling to tell us what the differences were between the heinous acts of Trump, and the seeming multitudes of others who have also kept government sensitive materials. It took a day or two to get everyone on the same page, but harmony finally prevailed.

What exactly did Trump do that Biden and others did not do? Ah, Trump did the same thing they did, except he didn’t return the documents immediately when politely asked. The dastardly Trumpster didn’t say, “Oops, but hey! I’ll have all this cleaned out by tomorrow.”

Trump may be a criminal, but it is hard to tell. One of the first rules of liberal political maneuvering is to always blame your opponents for your own crimes. You can get a good taste for this by watching the career of Hilary Clinton, who used this gambit so often it became habitual.

The democrat rank and file, however, are jubilant. What an opportunity! Trump will go to jail and unintelligent, low-lifers under their MAGA hats will be exposed as the hypocrites they really are. You see, they are always talking about “law and order,” but they’re not talking now! Interesting charge, but wait a moment. Part of law and order is the nondiscriminatory use of reprimand and punishment. If a son of a well-liked prominent person robs a store and gets a sentence of 30 days of community service and a son of a disliked prominent person robs the same store and gets a sentence of five years in prison, it is not a violation of law and order for the disliked father to yell foul.

Do you recall one Samuel Richard Berger, who was a lackey for President Bill Clinton? Berger got in trouble on several fronts. He learned that China had somehow (?) acquired the designs of U.S. nuclear warheads, but failed to tell the Present for over a year after he initially learned of it. Berger, however, kept his job and later removed classified documents from the National Archives which were critical of the Clinton administration, by stuffing them in his socks and pants. What was his punishment for all this? Oh, the horror! He was sentenced to two years of probation, some public service, and a small fine.

But Berger was not running against a sitting president with approval ratings so low they make down look like up.

How often in American history has a political challenger to a sitting president who controls the executive branch, including the appointment and firing of the governmental law and police functions, been indicted and arrested on federal charges at the beginning of the next election cycle? Happens all the time in some backwater countries, but evidently, it has never happened before in the United States. Was it because paragons of virtue such as Andrew Jackson, Lyndon Johnson, Bill and Hilary Clinton, and Richard Nixon were mere amateurs compared to the dastardly Trump?

Evidently, depending on what is meant by the word, Trump must be as dangerous as his MAGA supporters believe he is.