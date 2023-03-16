Do you remember back in high school days where there was some poor beleaguered soul who was charged with teaching us “English?” Actually, the class was about grammar, but most of us didn’t know the difference, and even if we did, we weren’t much interested.

Even after graduating from high school, future journalists couldn’t diagram a sentence, but they had adverbs and adjectives down to a science.

For example, Senator Snort gets in the news by saying, “My opponents are fascists.” Instead of reporting what Snort actually said, what we see and/or hear is a statement that goes something like this: “Senator Snort yesterday falsely claimed his opponents were fascists.”

Now the statement doesn’t tell us about the news, it tells us that Snort is a liar.

Another source more friendly to Snort might put it like this: “Senator Snort yesterday claimed his opponents were neo-fascists.” Poor Senator Snort must deal with people even worse than WWII fascists because his opponents are a “new” breed of fascists. We don’t even need to know what “neo” might actually mean, and we are not sure Snort knows what it means because he never used the term. Heck, most of us might not even know what a fascist is, except it must be very bad.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t want a news source telling me what is true and what isn’t. Most of us turn on the news to learn the news, not someone’s opinion. We can find elsewhere all the opinions we could ever want, anytime we want.

In the 1980s, several chemical spills contained a substance call dioxin. Someone referred to it as “deadly dioxin,” a clear attempt to modify views by using a well-worn adjective. Almost overnight, the two words became one. No one in the media referred to dioxin without using the word “deadly.” It finally ended when scientists found that dioxin wasn’t as deadly as the media made it out to be, which led to the headline: “Scientists say, deadly dioxin is not deadly.” It wasn’t satire.

The current manifestation of “deadly dioxin” is the phrase used to describe the 2020 election. There are people who claim the election was stolen. The word “claim” is always connected with a very politically correct adverb. There are people who “falsely claim” the election was stolen.

The sentence, “Trump claims the election was stolen,” is accurate and tells us something about the nation we live in. The phrase, “Trump falsely claims the election was stolen” is propaganda, irrespective of the truth about the election, or what you, me, or a million others may or may not believe.

The writer of this statement must be a mind reader. Consider the sentence, “Susie falsely claims there are UFOs.” Is Susie lying, or does she really believe something the writer doesn’t believe, or is the writer privy to proof there are no UFOs?

The use of the adverb is also condescending and insulting. It assumes we might not get the right message if we are not told what the “correct” message is. In fact, the statements really don’t tell us about what is happening, their purpose is to remind us that Trump and Susie lie a lot… just in case you might have forgotten.

That poor beleaguered soul who tried to teach us “English,” I wonder what became of her?