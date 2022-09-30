Dennis Clayson: Understanding what is wrong with education

Our daily diet of news is full of stories about teachers doing weird things, schools hiding information from parents, school boards demanding the inclusion of the most extreme elements of Wokism, and history curriculums that seed distrust and even hatred for the students’ own country. For many Americans, the schools seem like ones we would imagine if the schools had been imposed upon us by some hostile occupying power.

Let’s all pledge allegiance to a Pride flag while we teach our students that achievement in math and science is a capitulation to the evils of white supremacy.

It all appears as lunacy, especially to people who have not had first-hand experience with the school system. To explore what is happening, we need to look in three places.

1. The federalization of American education. The DOE has no legitimate function. It was created so federal politicians could say they care about education and want to do something about it. In other words, it has no real mission. The vacuum was filled by federal bureaucrats whose solution to everything is to create more regulations, and impose on the nation the current trends of the Washington elite.

2. Ed Colleges and Unions. There is little distinction here. To understand the problem, we must understand how modern teachers are created.

A young person wants to go to college and get a college degree. They are marginally smarter (as measured by IQ) than the average high school student, but they also have weak ACT or SAT scores. They are just smart enough to think they are smart. However, in college they don’t major in physics, or engineering, or even in business. Instead, they take the easiest classes that can be found in their university. Those classes are almost always found in the colleges of education. They also bestow the highest grades of any classes needed for a degree.

The student graduates with honors. The same level of performance in a real major would put the student in danger of not graduating at all. The education majors, who believe they are smart and aware, in reality, graduate knowing practically nothing about anything … including education.

This phenomenon has been summed up by this short cliché: The colleges of education take the worst students, give them the highest grades, and then turn them loose to educate our children. Ironically, and almost universally, they think they are superior to the parents of the children they teach.

There are some wonderful teachers. Most of us have had some great teachers. But … they are wonderful and great in spite of the unions and colleges of education.

3. School boards. This is the place where people go who want to get into politics. This also is a draw for people with an axe to grind. A good school board member is surrounded by some people who don’t really want to be there, and those pushing their linear agenda. When it comes time to make a decision, the unions, and federal and state bureaucrats descend upon the board from on high and affirm they can’t get there from here, and they should not worry about it, but just do as they are told.