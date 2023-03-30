In President Eisenhower’s Farewell Address in 1961, he warned that the nation must guard against the influence of the “military-industrial complex.” A combination of politicians, the military, and privately owned military contractors could gain control and influence that was not in the nation’s best interests, and which could even undermine American democracy.

That was over 62 years ago, and the warning still stands.

Politicians spread defense money around to buy votes. Military officers allow weapons industries to run over budget and then get cushy jobs with the same industries when they retire from the military.

Since Eisenhower, according to some fact checkers, only Carter, Ford, Nixon and Trump have not brought America into another war.

Keep in mind, a lot of people and a lot of organizations are heavily benefited by war, or in preparing for war. A recent headline told us we need to produce even more weapons and fast because the war in Ukraine was going to go on for a long time.

In fact, Ukraine is almost a perfect war, all the usual suspects get more of what they want. Just follow the money, and in todays’ world … the power.

How expensive is this? Even not counting the human toll, war is expensive almost beyond comprehension.

An F-35B fighter jet sells for about $120 million. The common workhorse F-16 jet goes for about $63 million a copy. You can build two and half new high schools for the price of only one F-16.

You can get a new tank for $10 million, but not to worry, you can blow up your new tank with an anti-tank missile that only costs $179,000 a shot.

Only one of the anti-tank weapons you saw the Ukrainian soldier firing at a Russian tank would cost the same soldier all of his Ukrainian income for 40 years! It would take every dime two American middleclass families make in a year (after taxes) to buy one handheld anti-tank missile.

Perhaps the cheapest thing would be the ammo for a standard rifle. The military M4 rifle uses ammunition that sells for a little under a dollar per round. Not bad until you realize that on automatic, this rifle can shoot 800 rounds per minute. One day working at the minimum wage would buy about six seconds of ammunition for only one rifle.

I once asked a family member who worked in a military research center that had no address what a non-nuclear war between two superpowers would look like. All the high-tech, expensive military toys, he said, would go off like fireworks in the first few days. Then it would be like fighting WWII over again. Keep in mind that a $13 billion aircraft carrier can, with modern systems, be targeted from anywhere in the world and, depending on who had the most fireworks, sent to the bottom of the ocean.

What is most sad, however, is that war isn’t a good way to get what you want in the modern world (except for the power to tell other people what to do). Japan got everything it went to war for by trading. It became one of the richest countries in the world by selling Toyotas and good cameras instead of building navies. China has become one of the most important countries by selling almost everything to almost everyone. China would be better off by trading with Taiwan rather than destroying it for some long-debunked ideology.