Dennis Clayson: Wealth is created in freedom, not by governments

There is an interesting idea in economics that few talk about and even fewer are aware of.

Suppose you had a newspaper and I had a dollar. I offer you the dollar for the newspaper and you accept my offer. This would occur logically if I thought the paper was worth more than a dollar and you thought the dollar was worth more than the newspaper. After the transaction, we both have something of more value to us than before the transaction. This “value” is a type of wealth.

Money, gold, silver, etc. have value only if they can be used in an exchange. Consequently, we can conclude that free exchanges create wealth. This is why a person can become wealthier in areas where there are more exchanges. On average, you will make more money in New York than in Omaha, and more money in Omaha than in Spring Creek.

But what happens in an unfree exchange?

You own something given to you by your grandmother. She got it from her grandmother. It’s worth to you is incalculable. A thief breaks in and steals it. He will exchange what he has stolen for a hit of meth.

Unfree (forced) exchanges destroy wealth.

Almost everyone can understand this idea. That is… until it runs into ideology.

Taxes are an unfree exchange. Therefore, taxes destroy wealth. Taxes don’t destroy it all, but on balance there is less wealth available after taxes than before. This is true regardless of what the government does with it.

Ah, now we can hear the screaming.

We have been taught since we were babies two falsehoods that can be summed up in one actual headline, “Tax cheats cost the U.S. $1 trillion per year, I.R.S. chief says.”

Do you see the errors?

First, the U.S. is not the federal government.

Second, the government devalues money received in taxes. They waste it. They abuse it.

Suppose your roof needed repair and it would cost $20,000, but the government takes the $20,000 in taxes. You are now not only poorer; your quality of life has decreased. Suppose, however, government softened your reluctance by promising to repair your roof. How much would it cost the government to do what you could have done?

If you have problems with this, remember that San Francisco proposed solving its homeless problem by giving aways tents and other necessities at a cost of $5,000 per tent per month. Seattle thought maybe they could just put up one very big tent at a cost of $3 million, which would only cost $2 million to operate.

What do you suppose an aircraft carrier would actually cost if the government wasn’t paying for it?

But haven’t we been told that government can use the money to give us all a better life? The government can create wealth by spending. In fact, to make the country richer, the government needs to spend more money.

Do a thought problem: Imagine if everything everyone makes is taken by the government, which then takes care of everything. Who continues to work? Unless the government enslaves its own people, everything grinds to a halt.

Wealth is created in freedom, not by governments.

Dennis Clayson is an Elko County native and retired professor of business.

