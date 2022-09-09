Dennis Clayson: What exactly were Trump’s crimes? Part 2

Several weeks ago in this space, we discussed the odd disconnect between the almost hysterical charges against Trump based on his alleged heinous crimes compared to the lack of a clear outline of what these double-bad, awful, unprecedented, impossibly evil crimes actually are.

I personally do not like Trump, but hearing almost daily that Trump is a “criminal” and “justice” is right around the corner only to find another week goes by without anything being found around the corner … is getting very old.

What exactly is Trump guilty of?

With some investigation, I found a so-called “nonpartisan” activist group called CREW which claimed to have outlined Trump’s “crimes,” but even they offered a caveat, “Despite Donald Trump’s staggering record of likely criminal misconduct as president and candidate for that office, he has not been charged with a single criminal offense.”

Trump has a “staggering” record of “crimes,” but has not been charged. That makes no sense.

According to CREW, Trump has been “credibly accused” of at least 48 criminal offenses while he was President or campaigning for that office.

CREW outlined the “likely” crimes. They are: Campaign finance “crimes” and coverup (9 counts), obstruction of the Russia and Special Counsel Investigations (13 counts), destruction of presidential records (2 counts), attempts to get Ukraine to interfere in 2020 election (5 counts), false public financial disclosure reports (2 counts), attempts to steal the 2020 election (16 counts) and pressuring federal officers to use their official positions for partisan politics (1 count; Sort of like the DOJ under Obama and Biden?).

“Obstruction of the Russia and Special Counsel Investigations” is interesting given that the Russian scandal turned out to be false. Allow me to use an allegory. Waking in the morning, you find the police at your door. They report that someone has stolen your car. You notice your car is in the driveway just as you left it yesterday. You claim someone must have issued a false report because your car was never stolen. The police then arrest you for making a false claim in a police investigation by stating that no one has stolen your car.

You can see why Trump supporters tend to get a little riled up about all this. When Trump was president, there were no Vince Foster bodies found in public parks, no declaration of war without a declaration of war (no WMDs), no clumsy withdrawal from a country that was dependent upon us for stability, no sealed personal records such as college grades and/or birth certificates. Other than claiming to have money he didn’t have; Trump’s crimes appear to be his reaction to being accused of crimes.

It goes like this: Trump is accused of a crime. He claims he is not guilty of the crime. Aha! His enemies shout, he is guilty of denying he is guilty.

All of this has led to the absurd used to highlight the absurd. The satirical site, the Babylon Bee, stated that the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago found box loads of McDonald receipts, leading Merrick Garland, while wearing a gorgeous new evening gown and sun hat, to declare raiding Melania's closet was justified. Meanwhile a meme had Adam Schiff declaring, “We now have reason to believe Trump ripped the tag off his mattress in 1987.”