The Bill of Rights should not be seen as a document allowing the government to bestow “rights” on citizens. It outlines what the government cannot do to you, not what the government can do for you. Further, it is a document pertinent to one specific government … the federal government. It does not tell us what other governments may do.

After the Civil War, that was changed by the 14th amendment. It essentially says that state governments cannot do to you what the federal government can’t do to you.

A “right” as used by the Constitution is inalienable, i.e., unable to be taken away, or given away by the individual. It is something you possess because you were born a human being. It is important to note that the government does not create these “rights.” The government’s obligation is to protect them … not to create them.

There are very good reasons why the Constitution was written this way. When a government creates rights, it inevitably leads to mischief and discord. These government “rights” inevitably sow divisions, increase governmental power and corruption, and sometimes even lead to civil wars. Almost without exception, they do not create a more harmonious society, but instead increase animosity along with a corresponding decrease in individual freedom.

Allowing a government to create rights eventually leads to dueling rights, typically resolved by those who have the most power. Consider some of the cases the Supreme Court is asked to settle on a continuing basis.

A person says that his religious beliefs prohibit him from working on Sunday. His boss threatens to fire him if he does not work on Sunday. The man’s case rests on Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits religious discrimination in employment, and on the Bill of Rights. The Supreme Court hates cases like this because they pit one set of “rights” against another. No matter how they rule, someone will be hurt … and angry.

But when government creates rights, the court has to look far down the line. What about the religious person who won’t make a wedding cake for a gay couple? With dueling rights who wins?

Can a state ban the over-the-counter sales of abortion pills? Government regularly and universally controls what can and cannot be sold and to whom. So what’s the problem? The Court, who had no authority to do this, once defined abortion as a “right.” How the court now rules on an issue like this has nothing to do with reason, fairness, or anything else other than political power.

West Virginia enacted a law prohibiting transgender women and girls from competing on female sports teams. The state claimed, “Biological differences between males and females matter in sports. Both Title IX and the Fourteenth Amendment allow that judgment.” The advocates for the trans person claimed that the West Virginia law violates the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools.

No wonder newly nominated judges refuse to define what a “woman” is.

In a healthy productive society, governments do not create “rights.” The government’s obligation is to recognize there are things they cannot, and should not, do.

Otherwise, the government becomes dysfunctional … debating how many angels can dance on the head of a pin, while bowing to the powerful for protection from the anger of the side which inevitably must lose its imagined rights.