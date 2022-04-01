Dennis Clayson: Who is a woman? Gender politics

In the confirmation hearing of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the candidate was asked by Senator Marsha Blackburn to “…provide a definition for the word 'woman’.” Jackson hesitated and dodged the question by saying, “I’m not a biologist.”

The New York Times was not happy the question was even asked. It “… injected gender politics” into the hearings, which evidently is inappropriate if the candidate is a “woman of color.”

Blackburn’s question was designed to be a trap, but why should such a simple question create a problem?

Because “gender politics” does create problems, problems that the Times along with much of academe does not want to discuss fully. In fact, an open discussion is not allowed in proper society.

Justice Brown Jackson, as a graduate of Harvard, does know the biology. Women have an XX pair of chromosomes and men have an XY. Women can only pass on an X chromosome. Men provide either an X or a Y chromosome. There are some differences (Klinefelter and Turner syndromes, for example), but they are rare.

The sex of a person is determined by genetics.

The gender of a person, however, can be determined by a number of factors, including environment and culture. Gender politics center on these. However, extremists do what extremists always do and go far beyond the mark.

The extremists emphasize gender and sexual behavior as the defining differences between males and females, but this creates an illogical need to minimize and even deny biology. Tangential to this is the demand that society as a whole must honor and defend the sexual and gender proclivities of the individual, but with a caveat that these proclivities be ones sanctioned by a largely political cabal.

Consequently, the discomfort of a biological male who sees himself as a gendered female is justification for changing the rules of a dressing room, but the discomfort of a 60-year-old female in the same dressing room is at best inconsequential, and at worst, blatant prejudice bordering on hate.

Gender politics create other problems.

Logic has symmetry. When does the fluidity of self-definition come in conflict with biological determinism?

For example, can persons define themselves as a member of another race? Even if a person is fully enculturated into a racial identity, can that person, as an example, claim to be a Native American?

The Makah are a tribe that reside on the Olympic Peninsula of Washington. Irrespective of my feelings, and even my cultural attainments, if I stated that I was a Makah, the federal government and the tribal leaders would insist on knowing my genetic heritage before validating my claim.

If a person in a senate hearing was asked to define a Makah, she would not include an acknowledged British expert on Makah culture, or her nephew who more than anything in the world wants to be a Makah.

Even Harvard would consider a White person either deranged or dishonest who claimed to be Black based on nothing more than a desire to be Black.

There are reasons why Justice Brown Jackson would not answer the simple question. One cannot selectively claim the superiority of specific cultural self-determination by denying that biological determinism does not exist.

