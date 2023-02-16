The people who are running the government and much of the popular culture appear to be the image of America. It is an illusion.

Currently, this phenomenon can be seen in the political divide. Liberals seem to be running everything. Progressive ideas are everywhere dominant. Conservatives must be few in number and hiding out somewhere in Idaho and Oklahoma. This is the narrative fed to us hourly in the media, in education, and in entertainment.

It is a false narrative.

Currently, polls show that 36% of Americans self-identify as conservatives and 35% as moderates. Only 26% identify as liberal, a percentage that has been declining in recent years. In other words, there are roughly three non-liberals for every liberal.

Even minorities, on average, are not liberal. Over 60% of Black democrats self-identify as conservative or moderate.

In a national election, if moderates split their vote equally between a conservative and a liberal candidate, all else being equal, the conservative would win by 10 points.

Why then do the liberal candidates keep winning?

Some conservative candidates who looked at the numbers asked, “How could I have lost?” Before the 2020 election, Trump was met with large and enthusiastic crowds everywhere he went, crowds which we did not see in the media unless something embarrassing happened. Biden stayed in the basement.

Either the vote was rigged or a slim majority of Americans did what the cultural mavens told them to do, i.e., vote for anyone who was not Trump.

America is currently run by a group of urban, college-educated Whites … they and their followers constitute only about a fourth of the population. They do not represent the majority of Americans, or even the majority of minorities. The idea that a Black conservative is an Uncle Tom is an absurd ideological agitprop.

In almost every movie in which a news forecast is part of the plot, the news will be from CNN. The image portrayed is that Fox News is propaganda for the trailer-trash, CNN is real news for the enlightened. And yet, in the real world, Fox has three viewers for every primetime viewer at CNN. Last year, Fox did lose 1% of its viewership, but CNN lost 33%.

It is a social-psychological fact that the prevalent awareness of something is commensurate with its exposure. An example of this can be found in our view of race. When questioned, college juniors and seniors repeatedly state there are twice as many Blacks in America as there actually is. It doesn’t matter whether the students come from a rural or urban background, or if they have friends of different races. It does not matter how many classes they have had dealing with racial issues. The incorrect belief, however, is in line with consistent cultural portrayals, which emphasizes race constantly and typically show about one fourth to a half of people in the media as Black.

People tend to believe what they see and hear constantly. Is Biden a nice elderly man with some forgivable traits due to age, or is he a divider who yells at his opponents and advances his ideology irrespective of the will of the majority?

In the real world, the current U.S. leaders do not represent the people they govern. In fact, they do not even like us much.