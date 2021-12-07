Dennis Clayson: Who runs the country?

It is a social-psychological fact that the prevalent awareness of something is commiserate with its exposure. For example, if people are asked what the worst problems are, they will typically respond with what they have heard most in the media. If global warming is front and center with the chattering class, polls will show that the majority of people identify global warming as their greatest fear. In the 1980s, it was nuclear winter, and just three short years ago, it was Trump.

A classic example is race. Consistently, almost all Americans believe that there are twice as many Blacks in America as there actually are. The average from numerous surveys is about 25%, while the actual number is close to 13%. Polls act somewhat like a mirror, reflecting back what the public has been most exposed to.

Currently, this phenomenon can be seen in the political divide. Liberals (progressives, leftists, Democrats) seem to be running everything. Progressive ideas are everywhere dominant. Conservatives (patriots, rightists, Republicans) must be few in number and hiding out somewhere in Idaho and Oklahoma. This is the narrative fed to us hourly in the media, in education, and in entertainment.

It is a false narrative.

For twenty years (roughly 1990 to 2010), polls showed a consistent 40% of Americans self-identified as conservatives, about 38% as moderates, and only 22% as liberals. In other words, only one out of five Americans saw themselves as a liberal.

That has changed, but not as much as we would expect. Pew Research did a poll last summer and put their results in terms of political types rather than dichotomous ideologies.

Twenty-eight percent of Americans fell into categories that would be classified as being on the right, along with another 12% who were ambivalent but leaned right, for a total of 40%. Only 19% were within categories identified as leftist, along with about 16% who would vote for anything with a D after it. There was another 25% who just felt lost in the shuffle.

All else being equal, a conservative would win a national election by about five points. The last election was a referendum on Trump, not an endorsement of leftist ideology.

The US is still a moderately conservative nation. Those on the hard left, who are now seemingly running the country, only have the ideological support of about one in five Americans.

The political-savvy left knows this. That is one of the reasons they are pushing through their dream legislation as fast as possible. They may not get another chance.

This is also one of the reasons the current government will not control the borders. To maintain power, the conservative majority must be minimized by emigrants from cultures that expect strong centralized governmental power. If the majority of people crossing the border would support conservative candidates, Biden’s government would have the border closed by tomorrow afternoon.

This might also be the reason the present government treats average people with such contempt. The middleclass is racist. Rural people are deplorable and bitter clingers. The culture of the majority needs to be taken down along with its statues. We need a great “re-set.” Why? Because the majority American culture really isn’t the culture of the minority now in power.

Dennis Clayson is an Elko County native and retired professor of business.

