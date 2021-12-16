Dennis Clayson: Who to believe?

The other day, I was talking to my wife about some articles in the news, and I mentioned that I would very much like to know who is telling the truth.

The Rittenhouse trial was an eyeopener. Even after the trial, otherwise educated people still believed that Rittenhouse had “murdered” several Black men. What most of the media said, and what became painfully obvious when the videos were released, was largely in error.

Without the video evidence, the media would still be echoing their false narrative. So, who got it right and who got it wrong? This isn’t a matter of bragging rights. It is a legitimate question.

If the media got it wrong because they were lazy and incompetent, that is one thing, but if they reported it wrong knowing they were wrong, that is a different matter. This would open up the charge of purposeful lying, and introduces the question, “What is so important that they feel justified in lying to their own followers?”

It also justifies another question: Why should the media that got this so wrong be believed about other things?

Case in point, who was the driver of the SUV that drove through the Waukesha Christmas parade crowd killing six and injuring as many as 60? Other than his name, the media showed almost no interest in him. Had he run over anyone before? Was he a person of color? Was he a racist? Did he have a motive? Was he a known criminal? Was he a terrorist?

If the Rittenhouse story had been handled in like fashion, it would have read, “Rifle kills two, wounds one. Deadly rifle held by a young man named Rittenhouse.”

However, for me, the pandemic news coverage is the most confusing. Much of it makes no sense. You must wear a mask. Why? Does the mask keep me from getting sick? No. Does it prevent others from getting sick? Only in extreme cases.

Get vaccinated! If I get vaccinated, can I still get sick? Yes. Can I still give the virus to someone else? Yes. Could I still die of Covid? Yes. Does whatever the vaccine is supposed to do, continue to do it? No, you will need to have another shot to do what we said the first shot would do.

It reminds me of a piece of satire. It stated something to the effect, “Children with a one in a million chance of dying of Covid must be vaccinated so they will have a one in a million chance of dying of Covid.”

Is the new omicron variant dangerous? The medical experts in South Africa say no. The governor of Washington says yes.

By the way, both Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden stated on record they would refuse to be vaccinated as long as Trump was president.

Who to believe? I don’t want to hear narratives anymore. I don’t want CNN or Fox lying to me so I will be protected from my own evil tendencies. I don’t want to be lied to so the “correct” politician will be elected, or so a new system that “will save us all” can be implemented.

Dennis Clayson is an Elko County native and retired professor of business.

