The economist Thomas Sowell once wrote, “No one will really understand politics until they understand that politicians are not trying to solve our problems. They are trying to solve their own problems – of which getting elected and re-elected are No. 1 and No. 2. Whatever is No. 3 is far behind.”

Combine Sowell’s declaration, which applies pretty much across all ideological spectrums, with another aspect of politics that is seldom discussed … for too many of our leaders, EVERYTHING is political.

Now combine this with an entrenched powerful bureaucracy, keeping in mind that bureaucracies do process, they do not do outcomes.

Put all of these together and it becomes almost impossible to solve real problems.

A case in point is the continuing assaults on schools and the tragic murder of children.

The political reaction is to make every tragedy an excuse to beat an ideological drum. One way or another, the ideologs use the killings as an excuse to demand that groups not of their liking need to be more closely controlled by powerful government agencies.

The average politician, saddened by the tragedies, does nothing real without first putting a finger in the air to test which way the wind is blowing.

The bureaucrats create more forms for educators to fill out and more regulations outlining what can and cannot be done.

A new candidate running for president (Vivek Ramaswamy) broke through the muck and made an interesting observation. We need to put armed guards into every school. But wouldn’t that be too expensive; after all there are about 112,000 public K-12 schools, which would require one fourth of a million guards.

How to pay for all that? Here is where this proposal shines some light on why we can’t get there from here with so many modern problems.

The federal Department of Education has no legitimate function. Except for the military, the feds are not supposed to be in the education business; that is something states do. The DOE was created so federal politicians could claim they “are doing something” about education, and it also gives more power to a centralized government … that is basically it.

The DOE houses and pays an endless mass of bureaucrats, each trying to make themselves relevant at a yearly cost of $175.8 billion (no … that is not a mistake, smaller figures are for divisions within divisions of the monster).

If we hired two guards for every school in the nation and paid them $70,000/year, plus perks, we could pay for school security with less than a one-eighth of the DOE’s budget.

We could, in fact, send an extra $1.5 million a year to every school in America by eliminating the DOE.

So, we have the money to protect our children, but instead we dump it down a bureaucratic rat hole, which decades ago showed it had more interest in trendy social movements than in actual hardcore education.

Why would any sane society do this? The first concern of our so-called leaders, if we look at their actual behavior, is not the safety of children. After all, how could they keep our children safe if they weren’t re-elected?