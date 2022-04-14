Dennis Clayson: Why good instincts can create bad results

My son and I were driving through one of the most liberal cities in North America. We had been in the medical district with its beautiful landscaped roads and buildings, all done in appealing earth-tones. Several blocks away by the freeway, my son pointed out a homeless enclave in the trees between the entrances of the freeway. He commented about how the encampments have grown.

This is the paradox of modern liberalism; the jarring juxtaposition of heaven and hell.

San Francisco was one of the most beautiful and magic cities in America, much of which was due to liberal values. Now it is crumbling away. Southern California was a type of paradise, with its lifestyle and sunshine. New York City was the symbol of a powerful and progressive culture.

Now people want to escape.

Why?

My son opined that “liberals have good instincts.” They see suffering and they want to help. They see poverty and want to defeat it. They find discrimination and want to eliminate it. Yet, what liberalism creates, it also destroys.

“Good instincts” might be the reason liberals are so attracted to Marx and to the dreamscape created by Rousseau. The poor will be exalted and the rich brought low. From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs. The natural state of humanity must be restored.

But somewhere along the line, modern liberalism forgot that Rousseau also stated that “Man is born free but everywhere he is found in chains.” He maintained that nation states repress the physical freedom that is our birthright, and eventually do nothing to protect the freedoms characteristic of fundamental human communities.

Liberalism’s solution has been to reject smaller governments for larger ones which will be powerful enough to create the ideal society. Counties are subsumed within states, states into national governments, which then need to be swallowed up into international, and eventually, a world government.

More powerful governments will have the power (force) necessary to crush the opposition to true equality and restore the world to its primal equity.

This is where modern liberalism goes tragically wrong.

Utopian societies almost always collapse within two generations for two fundamental reasons: the members must be righteous (in a fundamental religious sense), and force can never be used, even to create a positive outcome.

If your neighbor is in poverty, you can go over and help with your own resources and with those who voluntarily desire to help. If your solution is to force your neighbors to help, then they, your neighbor, and yourself become poorer. Governments with enough power (force) to do this will create resentment, poverty, and corruption.

The ends do not justify the means even when the ends are laudable. In fact, without the proper means, the wished-for ends cannot be achieved.

Ultimately, governments cannot create equality. Colleges, agencies, and businesses cannot create equity. Individuals and like-minded groups emphasizing free agency can.

“Good instincts” without proper means to an end has created the paradoxical results found in many liberal cities, which have the most educated and the least educated, the most peaceful and the most criminal, and the richest and poorest people in the nation.

