Dennis Clayson: Why is abortion the line in the sand?

The primary purpose of sex is to produce babies.
Every person who has ever lived on this planet is here because of this elementary truth. To make a human, a sperm must meet an ovum. Further, every person on the earth now or in the past was once a fetus and lived within the body of another person.
Every person who produces oocytes, with some minor exceptions, knows that introducing ova to sperm can create a fetus.
In addition, modern pharmacology has produced numerous ways that would short circuit this natural function, most of which are available to anyone who wants them.
All of this raises an interesting question: Why has the left insisted that abortion be the proverbial line in the sand?
The 5 to 4 Supreme Court ruling (Roe vs Wade) was made 48 years ago and to this day, the left will mobilize, march, and scream based on the fear of any modification to the absolute “right” to an abortion.
Abortion is the Holy Grail, the one true, absolute, and holy symbol of a movement that claims to believe in moderation.
It makes no sense.
What argument can be made for this extremism? The majority of Americans are not in favor of unlimited abortions. The idea is abhorrent to most people. So, the defense of an absolute right to an abortion is not one that wins elections.
Almost all other defenses can be countered by the left’s own ideology.
No one can tell a person what they can do with their own bodies. That is obviously not true. What about a vaccination? What about being drafted into a war?
Whose body are we talking about? When is a fetus not part of the mother’s body? At its first heartbeat? When it could live outside of the womb? One of the first functions of any government is to protect life. The first oath of a doctor is to do no harm. Depending upon its definition, abortion does not protect life and requires doctors to perform procedures potentially harmful to a person to prevent a natural function.
What about the issue of equity? Depending upon the source, Blacks have an abortion rate three to five times higher than whites. If a fetus is a life, then Black lives don’t matter.
What about the sincere beliefs of others? In a culture that puts “safe space” signs to protect college students from even hearing something with which they might disagree, what about the feelings of people who see abortion as a type of murder?
Then there is the legal issue. If the Supreme Court can create a right, it can obviously remove a right. If there is a removal of a federal right to an abortion, that tells us nothing about what a state can do. The states are not going to have the same abortion law. If you don’t like your state’s law, get in a car, plane, or bus and go to another state.