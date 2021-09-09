Dennis Clayson: Why is abortion the line in the sand?

Almost all other defenses can be countered by the left’s own ideology.

No one can tell a person what they can do with their own bodies. That is obviously not true. What about a vaccination? What about being drafted into a war?

Whose body are we talking about? When is a fetus not part of the mother’s body? At its first heartbeat? When it could live outside of the womb? One of the first functions of any government is to protect life. The first oath of a doctor is to do no harm. Depending upon its definition, abortion does not protect life and requires doctors to perform procedures potentially harmful to a person to prevent a natural function.

What about the issue of equity? Depending upon the source, Blacks have an abortion rate three to five times higher than whites. If a fetus is a life, then Black lives don’t matter.

What about the sincere beliefs of others? In a culture that puts “safe space” signs to protect college students from even hearing something with which they might disagree, what about the feelings of people who see abortion as a type of murder?