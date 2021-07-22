Did Biden just commit an impeachable offense in Ukraine?

Before leaving office, Trump succeeded in stopping construction on the pipeline. In 2019, he signed legislation to sanction businesses involved in the project. A number of companies pulled out of the project as a result. And Trump made clear that he was ready to punish not just Russian companies but German and other European suppliers as well. As Axios’s Jonathan Swan told me, “Major construction . . . was frozen when Biden took office, because they legitimately were worried that the Trump administration would . . . potentially go all the way and sanction German utilities, end users of the gas.”

As soon as Biden took office, construction on the pipeline resumed. In his confirmation hearing to be secretary of state, Antony Blinken declared he was “determined to do whatever we can to prevent that completion” of Nord Stream 2. But then, in May, the State Department waived sanctions against Matthias Warnig, the Vladimir Putin crony and former East German intelligence officer in charge of overseeing construction. And in June, Biden decided to stop trying to block the pipeline, deciding it was not worth the costs to our relationship with Germany.