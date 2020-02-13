Elko County comments on grazing regulations

Based on these considerations, Elko County recommends that the agency examine what the effect of targeted grazing on the wildland urban interface will be, especially as compared to other vegetation removal methods like spraying, mechanical removal, and prescribed burning. Particularly, it should examine the effect of targeted grazing on the wildland urban interface in remote, rural communities with few or no nearby fire protection crews or apparatus.

Elko County recommends that the agency explore the effects of making grazing permits more flexible. Allowing range cons and permittees to form grazing plans considering conditions on the ground would allow for using the most up to date evidence-based best practices for rangeland management. I would also help with the management of invasive annual grasses and the promotion of soil health. Since at least the 1940s, it has been recognized that cheatgrass has better nutritional value to cattle during the spring, gaining up to twice as much as cattle grazed on cheatgrass during the summer and fall.8 Fall treatments, when the grass is germinating, have the potential to remove as much as 80% of cheatgrass. Flexibility is key to developing plans to manage these kinds of invasive annuals with livestock, because “[p]rescription grazing for weed control requires grazing when the weed is most palatable to livestock and most susceptible to defoliation.”