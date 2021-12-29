Elko County Commissioners send thanks to Sen. Manchin

Dear Honorable Senator Joe Manchin:

The Elko County (Nevada) Board of Commissioners would like to pass along its heartfelt thanks for your efforts to stand up for the American people with your decision to oppose the Build Back Better plan. In resisting the extreme pressure from your own party you have proven yourself to be a true, patriotic American!

Our commission recently wrote to the Nevada congressional delegation pleading with them to oppose any additional spending that would add to our already $29 trillion national debt. Unfortunately, our two senators lacked your fortitude and followed your party's demands.

In that letter to our delegation, we explained the magnitude of the national debt. We asked our representatives to stop and think what that number -- $29 trillion -- means before supporting any additional spending.

Twenty-nine trillion dollars in debt represents a debt of $86,000 for every man, woman and child in the United States, according to usdebtclock.com. Excluding our babies and retirees, that represents a debt of $229,000 for every taxpayer in the country. That is insane!

Looking back, 29 trillion seconds ago was 918,952 years ago. Ancient man was just appearing on Earth way back then. Looking to the future, it would take us nearly a century to pay off this debt if we began paying it off at a rate of $10,000 every second. That would be our great-great-grandchildren that would finally see the debt retired, assuming we ever made the commitment to begin paying it down at that rate.

How can Congress do that to our future generations?

Thanks to you, Sen. Manchin, our descendants will be spared the additional $2 trillion that would have been added by the Build Back Better plan.

In addition to our sincere thanks, we would also like to invite you out to Elko, Nev., where we could pay you the personal tribute you deserve.

Good luck in the future, stay strong and God bless you!

Jon Karr, chairman

Elko County Commissioners

