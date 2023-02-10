Dear Elko Community Members and Healthcare Stakeholders:

On January 20, 2023, Nevada Health Centers, which owns and operates Elko Family Medical and Dental Center, located at 762 14th Street, learned that the Elko Family Medicine Residency Program will be discontinued effective June 30, 2023.

Since its inception in 2017, the residency program has been a collaborative effort between the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine; Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital; and Nevada Health Centers and has provided an important educational mechanism and support structure by which to train up-and-coming family medicine physicians, while providing quality healthcare to the Elko community.

Elko Family Medical and Dental Center has served as the primary home for the residency program’s clinical staff, and although the program will be ending in June 2023, Nevada Health Centers maintains its commitment to Elko and the surrounding communities.

To this end, we will always put our patients first and make sure we continue to meet their healthcare needs. In tandem, we are actively recruiting for new medical providers to replace those departing due to the end of the residency program, and we look forward to sharing more about those efforts as we proceed.

As the residency program winds down, we will proactively notify patients who are impacted by the change, and we will continue to keep in close contact with community leaders and stakeholders about the important programs and services we offer — along with future plans for growth.

Meeting the community’s primary care needs is a top priority for Nevada Health Centers. Coupled with our in-house pharmacy services, our dental program, and the ongoing expansion of our behavioral health services, we are excited about what the future holds and look forward to cementing our role as a reliable long-term partner in Elko.

It is a privilege to care for those who call Elko County home, and we are grateful for our relationship with you. If you have any questions, please call 775.738.5850.

Yours in service,

Walter B. Davis

CEO, Nevada Health Centers