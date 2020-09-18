Ellison: A “Yes” on Question 1 will protect Nevada’s higher education and Great Basin College

Sadly, these recent actions are not isolated instances, but rather part of a pattern of unchecked behavior by NSHE and the Board of Regents. It’s time we hold them accountable for their actions and that’s why I voted for AJR5 when it is was in the legislature and will vote for it in its present form as Ballot Question 1, which will be voted on by voters this November.

The passage of Question 1 will ensure that NSHE and the Board of Regents operate with greater transparency, oversight and accountability, something sadly missing right now based on their actions.

Nevada is the only state where a single elected board governs all universities, colleges, and community colleges. This antiquated bureaucracy creates a system that is inflexible and unable to meet the needs of our various colleges and universities, which have their own unique missions, such as our own GBC.

Additionally, this measure will help ensure that taxpayer dollars meant for higher education benefit students and educators as intended. Currently, NSHE and the Board of Regents operate with a $26 million biennial budget, which is more than the general fund budgets of some of our colleges. This is at the same time that the board is recommending institutions, including GBC, reduce their budgets, raise student fees, and cut programming.