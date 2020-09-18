Ellison: A “Yes” on Question 1 will protect Nevada’s higher education and Great Basin College

Great Basin College is a staple of our community, providing affordable education options and preparing our entire state for a better future by fostering workforce training and economic diversification. Unfortunately, these opportunities may soon be on the chopping block due to recent actions by the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) and the Board of Regents.
During a recent NSHE board meeting, Chair Mark Doubrava suggested that colleges, like GBC, may be a target for budget reductions and even elimination. We all recognize that budget cuts are an unfortunate result of the current economic crisis, but we must not lose sight of the long-term effects these actions will have on the future of our community, state, and economy.
To make matters worse, Chair Doubrava on public record suggested that GBC could be considered for budget reductions merely because the college happens to be located in the chief mining district of the state. These reckless comments were designed to make a political point for a body that is not supposed to be political.
The Board of Regents is responsible for overseeing all of our universities and colleges, irrespective of location or mission. To punish a particular institution without fully understanding the true impact of how mining does pay its fair share and does a great deal to help higher education in Nevada, is unbecoming of a public representative overseeing higher ed.
Sadly, these recent actions are not isolated instances, but rather part of a pattern of unchecked behavior by NSHE and the Board of Regents. It’s time we hold them accountable for their actions and that’s why I voted for AJR5 when it is was in the legislature and will vote for it in its present form as Ballot Question 1, which will be voted on by voters this November.
The passage of Question 1 will ensure that NSHE and the Board of Regents operate with greater transparency, oversight and accountability, something sadly missing right now based on their actions.
Nevada is the only state where a single elected board governs all universities, colleges, and community colleges. This antiquated bureaucracy creates a system that is inflexible and unable to meet the needs of our various colleges and universities, which have their own unique missions, such as our own GBC.
Additionally, this measure will help ensure that taxpayer dollars meant for higher education benefit students and educators as intended. Currently, NSHE and the Board of Regents operate with a $26 million biennial budget, which is more than the general fund budgets of some of our colleges. This is at the same time that the board is recommending institutions, including GBC, reduce their budgets, raise student fees, and cut programming.
There is nothing more American than a governance system of checks and balances, which Question 1 will put in place. Question 1 will ensure we can follow our public dollars to where they belong, the classroom.
Our current system has failed our state, our community and most importantly our future generations. It’s time to update our outdated structure of governance for higher education and ensure that NSHE and the Board of Regents operate with accountability, transparency, and oversight. Join me to put education first and vote “Yes on 1.”
———
John C. Ellison is the Nevada Assemblyman for District 33.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!