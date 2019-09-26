Republican Assemblyman John Ellison announced Thursday that he will run for re-election to Assembly District 33 in 2020.
First elected in 2010, Ellison has been a champion for conservative principles and policies for Nevada families.
John was born in Elko and raised in a ranching family. He has been a leader in his community and around the state, always looking for ways to improve the lives of Nevadans. John has continuously worked to push pro-business, pro-Second Amendment policies and has worked to protect Nevada’s rural ranching and mining communities. His open-door policy has allowed him to build strong relationships within the community and deliver results.
During the 2019 legislative session, Assemblyman Ellison was the co-deputy minority leader and served on the Assembly Government Affairs, Assembly Growth and Infrastructure, and Assembly Natural Resources, Agriculture and Mining Committees. John is no stranger to leadership positions, serving are the Chair of Government Affairs Committee and Speaker Pro Tempore in 2015.
His efforts led to him receiving the highest score of any Nevada legislator from both the American Conservative Union and Nevada Policy Research Institute for the 80th Legislative Session.
“I am honored by the trust and support the voters in Assembly District 33 have given me these last 10 years. I promise to continue to work to bring more jobs to our rural areas, create safe and inviting communities and hold our state government accountable when they spend your hard-earned money,” said Ellison. “We must continue to protect Nevada’s growing economy and remember how our low-tax pro-growth environment helped create the economic turnaround in the state.
You have free articles remaining.
“I am pleased to have the endorsement of the Assembly Republican Caucus and its members. Together we will continue to protect the conservative values that I have fought for during my entire career in public service.”
“I am proud to endorse John Ellison in his re-election bid for Assembly District 33,” said Assembly Republican Leader Dr. Robin Titus, R-District 38). “As our longest-serving Republican Assemblyman, John’s passion for Nevada is second to none. John is a small business owner who knows what it means to help create jobs and how to put the safety and well-being of Nevada’s families first in every piece of legislation that comes before him. Please join me in supporting Assemblyman Ellison to ensure that he returns to Carson City for one final term in the Assembly.”
Prior to his election in 2010, Ellison served for eight years on the Elko City Council and another eight years on the Elko County Commission.
He was president of the Nevada Association of Counties in 2007 and is a member of the National Association of Counties, the Public Lands Steering Committee, and was vice-chair of the Public Lands-Clean Water Act Committee.
For further information about Assemblyman Ellison, visit www.EllisonforAD33.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.