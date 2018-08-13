Editor:
The Bureau of Land Management, Mount Lewis Field Office, will be participating in the 2018 Feds Feed Families campaign and is asking the community of Battle Mountain to join us.
This year’s campaign began on August 2 and will run through October 18. The Battle Mountain District will be placing a large box in each of the major program areas within the District Office (renewables, non-renewables, fire, etc.) and the staff will compete against each other to see which program can collect the most food before October 18.
A community donation box will also be placed in the front lobby of the BLM Battle Mountain District Office where donations from Battle Mountain and surrounding communities can be dropped off. At the end of each week all of the food collected will be donated to the Lander County food bank to be distributed to local families in need.
“We are always looking for new opportunities to support our local communities,” said Mitzi Lankford, Associate District Manager for the BLM Battle Mountain District. “Our office, and many other organizations, traditionally ramp up their donation programs in the winter months but there is still a major need for this type of campaign during the summer and we are so excited to see how much food we can drum up as a community!”
If you or someone you know is interested in donating canned food items to support local families in need, simply bring the items to the Battle Mountain District Office, 50 Bastian Road, Battle Mountain, Nevada, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“As members of the Battle Mountain community we are committed to developing programs that enhance the quality of life for people who call this area home. This campaign serves as a great opportunity to do just that and I am looking forward to seeing how much food we have raised for local people in need by October”, said Doug Furtado, Battle Mountain District Manager.
The Feds Feed Families program was created to help food banks and pantries stay stocked during summer months when they traditionally see a decrease in donations and an increase in need. Through the amazing generosity of federal employees, the annual food drive has collected nearly 80 million pounds of food since the campaign began in 2009. Last year, more than 10.4 million pounds were donated and provided to food banks and pantries across the county.
If you have questions regarding the Feds Feed Families campaign please call Kyle Hendrix, Public Affairs Specialist, at 775-365-4054.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.