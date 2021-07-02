Freedom and bureaucracy

Freedom has many definitions. A popular one emphasizes political rights. A person can speak “freely,” or your property cannot be searched by police without established cause.
Recently an ad showed a number of young girls dancing in the street singing about freedom. What they meant was not clear and apparently had no deeper meaning than a slogan written across someone’s sweatshirt.
The most common definition, however, is freedom of choice, or absence of coercion. With these concepts at the front of our minds, we sometimes forget how much freedom is compromised by the advent of powerful bureaucracies that currently run almost everything.
In fact, government bureaucracies and freedom of choice seem to be enemies. It is estimated the feds add about 3,000 new regulations a year. They seldom get rid of any so they continue to pile up. States and cities add more. The bureaucracies that run businesses and services add their restraints to the mix, and in many cases, it doesn’t matter what you want to do, you “can’t get there from here.”
An example appeared in a photograph on the web. It showed a traffic parking sign in Seattle. The sign read, “2 HOUR PARKING” except on weekends, unless you have a “Zone 6” permit.
Directly under that was a second sign which read, “NO PARKING” (all in red letters), except with a Zone 6 permit. Below that was a third sign which stated, “NO PARKING ANY TIME” (all in red letters). A fourth sign read, “WEST OF HERE.”
So, when can you park there? Maybe if you are east of the sign, you can park there if you have a Zone 6 permit. Maybe.
I looked it up. It appears a person can go to a bureaucratic office and obtain a Zone 6 permit. However, the office is closed, “… to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19…”
If your governments won’t restrain your choices, your employer will. I once worked for an organization that allocated a certain amount of money to each employee to do extra research. To encourage creativity, a person was given a wide latitude of ways the money could be spent.
The freedom this created drove the administrative bureaucrats into a funk. They gradually eroded away an employee’s freedom of choice. Even though the money had already been allocated, they demanded to see all receipts. Then they demanded to have proof of all expenditures even if there were no receipts.
There was still too much freedom going on, so they next demanded a written explanation of why an employees used this product over another one, or that rental car over the much more expensive in-house transportation.
All of this implied we would use our freedom to do something we shouldn’t. Like children, we needed to be watched and controlled.
Ironically, the bureaucrat in charge of this escalation was let go on suspicion of embezzling funds.