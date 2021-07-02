Freedom and bureaucracy

So, when can you park there? Maybe if you are east of the sign, you can park there if you have a Zone 6 permit. Maybe.

I looked it up. It appears a person can go to a bureaucratic office and obtain a Zone 6 permit. However, the office is closed, “… to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19…”

If your governments won’t restrain your choices, your employer will. I once worked for an organization that allocated a certain amount of money to each employee to do extra research. To encourage creativity, a person was given a wide latitude of ways the money could be spent.

The freedom this created drove the administrative bureaucrats into a funk. They gradually eroded away an employee’s freedom of choice. Even though the money had already been allocated, they demanded to see all receipts. Then they demanded to have proof of all expenditures even if there were no receipts.

There was still too much freedom going on, so they next demanded a written explanation of why an employees used this product over another one, or that rental car over the much more expensive in-house transportation.

All of this implied we would use our freedom to do something we shouldn’t. Like children, we needed to be watched and controlled.