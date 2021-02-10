Freedom Caucus calls for in-person committee meetings at Legislature

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus is calling on state Assembly leaders to allow Assembly members to have access to committee rooms at the Nevada Legislature.

The caucus reported Wednesday that nine days into the 2021 Legislative Session and four in-person floor sessions later, committee rooms remain locked during meetings at the direction of the Democrat majority, preventing members of those committees from meeting in person and forcing them to instead participate remotely from their individual offices.

“Holding virtual-only committee meetings has significantly limited the effectiveness and efficiency of those meetings in the first few days of the session, which does a great disservice to the people of Nevada,” stated the caucus.

"There is absolutely no justifiable reason why we can't open those committee rooms and observe the same occupancy limits and distancing rules that are currently in place across our state, yet Democrats continue to enforce restrictions on our ability to meet in person and work together," said Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, caucus chairman.