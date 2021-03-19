From Carson City: Setting the record straight

You may have heard self-promoting attacks from within our own ranks – that fellow Republicans are not fighting for our rights and our Nevada way of life every day at the Legislature. These claims are blatantly false. I am working tirelessly for desperately needed election reform, our Second Amendment rights, and to get our state open and back to work.
Instead of attacking fellow conservatives, we should be focusing our energy on stopping the constant assault on our Constitutional liberties and the sanctity of our elections. On Wednesday, we had a hurried and reckless hearing on AB286 which restricts law abiding CCW holders in Nevada from defending themselves and their families, making our communities less safe. We are working with every Second Amendment advocacy group and conservative leaders to stop this repeated pattern of the rushed committee hearing and last-minute votes with as little public scrutiny or objective vetting as possible. Legislative Democrats are notorious for doing whatever it takes to get there way. This must stop, and protecting our fundamental rights needs to be our focus.
Legislative sessions used to be about looking out for all Nevadans, whether they live in Rural Nevada or Las Vegas, whether they are Democrats, Republicans, or Independent. We now see a partisan legislature controlled by Democrats that are more beholden to California and Washington, D.C. than everyday Nevadans. The monetary influence of outsiders and billionaires like Michael Bloomberg, George Soros, and Tom Steyer now have more influence in Carson City than what is best for you and your family.
The attacks on our Second Amendment and elections are a constant, coordinated, national effort by progressive Democrats, and we are suffering because of it. I call on all conservatives to stand together, stand for our Nevada way of life, and never give up on our God given Constitutional rights.
John Ellison is assemblyman for Nevada's District 33.