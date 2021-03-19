From Carson City: Setting the record straight

You may have heard self-promoting attacks from within our own ranks – that fellow Republicans are not fighting for our rights and our Nevada way of life every day at the Legislature. These claims are blatantly false. I am working tirelessly for desperately needed election reform, our Second Amendment rights, and to get our state open and back to work.

Instead of attacking fellow conservatives, we should be focusing our energy on stopping the constant assault on our Constitutional liberties and the sanctity of our elections. On Wednesday, we had a hurried and reckless hearing on AB286 which restricts law abiding CCW holders in Nevada from defending themselves and their families, making our communities less safe. We are working with every Second Amendment advocacy group and conservative leaders to stop this repeated pattern of the rushed committee hearing and last-minute votes with as little public scrutiny or objective vetting as possible. Legislative Democrats are notorious for doing whatever it takes to get there way. This must stop, and protecting our fundamental rights needs to be our focus.