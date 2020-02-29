From the Capitol: We owe it to Nevadans to find health care solutions

During my time in Congress, I’ve made it my mission to listen to Nevadans and help find innovative solutions to the problems that keep them up at night. Time and again, I hear from Nevadans that there is no issue more frequently on their mind, more personal, and more serious, than their health care.
As your Senator, I’ve had the opportunity to travel across our state, hearing from Nevadans on the issue of healthcare. And one recurring theme, especially in our rural communities, is the unique difficulties they face in seeing their medical needs fulfilled.
Nevada has almost 300,000 residents living in rural communities, and it’s not uncommon for our state’s rural residents to have to travel vast distances, sometimes many hours away, in order to get medical treatment – and sometimes rural Nevadans simply aren’t able to access the care they need.
For example, the lack of medical resources in rural areas has an impact on the health of expectant mothers, putting their health, and the health of future Nevadans, at risk. Nevada is not the only state experiencing this struggle. In fact, more than half of rural counties in America have no hospital with a maternity ward. That’s over 5 million women living in areas that offer no in-county facility for obstetric care.
Nevada residents living in these rural communities contact my office often to share their stories on how a lack of local medical care has impacted them, and I have been to these communities to see these issues firsthand.
As a member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, I get the chance to work with my colleagues on forward-thinking, practical solutions that will help to improve access to medical care not just for Nevadans, but for all Americans.
Recently, I introduced a bipartisan bill with Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, the Improving Access to Health Care in Rural and Underserved Areas Act. This legislation would assist primary care providers in keeping up with the wide-ranging skills needed to provide medical care in rural and underserved communities, and bring additional patient access to specialty care in these areas.
I also led a team of bipartisan senators to introduce a bill specifically designed to address the issue of maternal health in our rural communities. My Data Mapping to Save Moms’ Lives Act would work to map out areas with both poor maternal health outcomes and access to the internet. This data will allow us to better target where cutting-edge medical technologies like telemedicine, plus improved broadband infrastructure, can be most effective in order to improve outcomes for moms and save lives.
Health care is the most pressing issue affecting Americans, and they look to lawmakers to put aside partisan differences and find common ground to fix these critical problems. We cannot give up the fight for access to care; we owe it to our constituents to find solutions.
I came to Congress to be a voice for Nevadans, and I’m proud to work across the aisle with my colleagues on legislation that will provide all Americans, including those in our rural communities, with access to the quality health care they deserve.