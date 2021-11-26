From the mayor: An avoidable crisis

Dear Elko County Voters,

I was invited to share my thoughts on the December 14th ballot initiative involving the bond question for our schools. After some careful consideration of the implications, I am alarmed at the urgency of this matter. This is my humble attempt to appeal to voters that may still be undecided on this complicated matter that merits voter examination and due‐diligence.

At the outset, here are some salient facts to consider:

1) Our public schools are funded by property tax: $.75 for operations and $.75 for capital.

2) Voters denied the extension of the $.75 PAYG (Pay As You Go) portion that funded capital improvements in the November 2020 election. This $15MM annual funding source expires on 6/30/2022.

3) As an emergency substitute, the ECSD Board of Trustees is proposing a reduced $.50 levy which will provide for bonding with anticipated access to $150MM in capital.

4) On the operating side of the ledger, 90% of the revenues go toward salaries, leaving no provision for the coverage of capital expenses (new facilities, remodels, improvements).

5) Fiscal conservatives that oppose debt need to remember there’s “no free lunch.” Either the cost of interest is paid, or the cost of construction inflation is absorbed while the funds were accrued (under the defeated PAYG). A new school that was budgeted to cost $40MM in 2018 will conservatively be in excess of $45MM in 2022.

6) The bond funding process will necessarily instill fiscal discipline and public buy‐in.

My takeaway from numerous conversations is that many parents and citizens are disillusioned with the upheaval surrounding the school board and administration during the course of the past several months that have been marred by the Governor’s oppressive and unwelcome Covid‐19 emergency directives.

To right the ship, Mr. Zander has magnanimously returned to the helm to help restore order and leadership. The newly constituted Board of Trustees is listening to parents and doing their damndest to move forward amidst difficult circumstances, and the headwinds of public criticism and doubt.

Still, many others continue to question the district’s funding priorities in the wake of the defeated renewal of the $.75 PAYG funding source for providing for school facilities a year ago.

The December ballot question is a last ditch effort to restore capital improvement funding with bonding at a reduced $.50 level. There is palpable outrage in the minds of some taxpayers who question the wisdom of funding an 850 seat Performing Arts Center that is just down the street from an underutilized convention center, while the district has scores of modular classrooms that are past their useful life. Shame on us for not engaging and voicing our opinions during the public workshops where this project was unveiled and approved. Please don’t penalize the students for our lack of engagement.

For many who choose to vote NO, this will represent an opportunity to “even the score” by punishing perceived poor decisions, and misguided funding priorities. But ask yourself who you are really punishing; it’s the current and future students of Elko County. Other voters might mistakenly be voting with their pocketbook, thinking that their taxes will be reduced with a NO vote. This is likely a “mirage” since the expiring tax rate will likely be “seized” upon by other taxing entities, in the event that the measure fails.

If the NO vote prevails, our school district will be stripped of HALF of its revenues, come next July with no way of funding new construction, remodels or mechanical upgrades. This is a remarkable situation that should strike fear in the heart of every civic‐minded citizen. This looks like fewer teachers, larger class sizes, blighted school campuses, reduced services and the ushering in of a long, steady decline.

The ECSD will then be forced to petition the County for a carve‐out. However, the legal permissibility of this option is in question, as there’s no precedent for it in Nevada. So, there may be no available remedy in tapping proceeds from Elko County to shore up the shortfall.

Failed funding will mean lower quality schools, which will result in depressed property values and a myriad of other unintended consequences. Elko and Spring Creek will lose their place as the desired home for mining families, as they will opt for Eureka, Lander or Humboldt counties which fund their schools at sustainable levels. Nevada Gold Mines currently has hundreds of vacancies that will become harder to fill, as families will pass on this region for more student‐friendly environments with quality schools.

The voters are the judge and jury on this question, but it’s our 10,000 students that will be forced to serve the sentence. I’m a product of the Nevada K‐12 system, and though some may argue otherwise, it has served me well. I want Elko County students to have access to the same opportunities that I enjoyed (and took for granted) as a youth. I don’t want to see our schools and community embroiled in a nasty battle that will certainly play out in the public theatre of state and local news as inevitable and draconian ECSD staffing cuts will come home to roost, if the measure fails. As an aside, the recruitment of a new superintendent of schools will become immeasurably more difficult, as qualified candidates will pass on a job that will be nearly impossible to succeed in because no one wants their performance hamstrung by a grossly inadequate budget.

Law enforcement, fire protection, and yes K‐12 education are all basic, fundamental services that government provides and property taxes fund. Failure to fund school facilities will deliver an undesired raft of unintended consequences. It’s not an exaggeration to state that we, as a community, are on the verge of a financial disaster whose only remedy will be undesired Nevada Legislative intervention in 2023 that will reallocate the Elko County property tax formula. This “robbing Peter to pay Paul” scenario will strip us of our autonomy to make our own decisions.

Vote carefully, failure is not an option for our students and families who depend on public education.

Voters said no to $.75 last November, and the $.50 that’s now on the table strikes me as an equitable compromise. Please join me in voting YES on the General Obligation Bond Question. Thank you for your consideration, and please vote from an informed position on this highly consequential special election.

------

Reece Keener is mayor of Elko.

