Gary Evertsen, candidate for governor

My name is Gary “Radar” Evertsen. I’m running for Nevada governor, as a constitutional conservative.

The reason I chose to file to run for Nevada governor is because the way our current governor has chosen to run our great state as a dictatorship.

MILITARY SERVICE

Active Army, 8 years with service in West Germany during the cold war. With the Wyoming National Guard my unit deployed to South Korea for military training in 1978 for Team Spirit 78, then with the Nevada National Guard I deployed to Okinawa, Japan for training. I was stationed at Torri Station with the Mars Station military affiliated radio station, we provided radio telephone communications for service members to call home to the United States for low cost phone calls.

During my military service I’ve received numerous commendation and achievement medals. I’ve seen socialism and communism firsthand, while stationed in West Germany I was chosen in June 1979 to make a special visit into communist East Germany.

PUBLIC SERVICE

I also have 25 years of public service. In the city of Hanna, Wyoming having served in emergency communications and reserve police officer and volunteer fire fighter, 1985-1990. Then we moved to Nevada November 1990, erving with the Spring Creek volunteer fire department as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician.

PRIVATE SECTOR

I’ve been employed in mining from 1985-2010. I was a member of the Barrick Goldstrike emergency response team C Crew from 2001-2010. Employed by Barrick Goldstrike 1990-2010.

If elected to office my goals for Nevada are: we will put Nevada back to work with my first week; we need to bolster metal/non-metal mining, ranching/farming in Northern Nevada and Southern Nevada; bolster the gaming and tourist industry for both Northern and Southern Nevada -- we will open Nevada for business!

Critical race theory -- no Nevada education money will be spent on this. Innovation zones -- This will never happen. Immigration -- apply for citizenship the legal way, no illegal immigrants will be given handouts by the state of Nevada. Abortion -- the state of Nevada will not kill babies. Defund the police -- this will never happen. If I’m elected to office, they actually need more pay for what they do. Mine tax -- no new taxes. I don’t support the current mine tax, at this this time, the way it’s written needs to be reworked in a regular legislative session. Employment -- get off your rear end, clean yourself up, build a good resume, market yourself, jobs are there it takes time.

