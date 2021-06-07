Gene Lyons: Blame it on the filibuster

Add the filibuster, however, and it’s a recipe for legislative paralysis: to wit, a government that refuses to defend itself against violent insurrection because it might hurt Citizen Trump’s feelings.

Or might put Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in a tight spot. Not to mention Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. These two heroes spoke out decisively in the immediate aftermath of the January coup attempt, but now the wind has changed and they’re busily hunting cover.

“If you can’t get a Republican to support a nonpartisan analysis of why the Capitol was attacked the first time since the War of 1812, then what are you holding out hope for?” asks Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

What, indeed?

Former Obama White House aide David Plouffe put it even more bluntly on Twitter: “Democracy dying so the filibuster can live would seem a terrible way for this experiment to end.”

Polls have shown that Americans support the establishment of a Jan. 6 commission by 56% to 30% — a clear majority. Even 28% of Republicans would be interested in finding out, for example, how many of those “tours” given by right-wing members of Congress on Jan. 5 comprised pre-riot reconnaissance. Or who gave the “stand down” order preventing the National Guard from arriving on time, and why.