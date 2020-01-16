Gene Lyons: Hillary's dubious distinction

Whitewater, Kramer wrote, “is different — OR COULD BE — because the wrongdoing (IF THERE WAS ANY) MAY HAVE INVOLVED abuses of power while Clinton was serving as governor of Arkansas ... SO EVEN IF the worst WERE PROVED — and NO ONE YET KNOWS what that is — the offense MIGHT NOT WARRANT impeachment.” He concluded by asking why two lawyers like the Clintons possessed no paper trail “proving their innocence.”

Their innocence, that is, of charges Kramer himself couldn’t define.

Ultimately, of course, they did, if not to universal satisfaction. Back then, I called these kinds of ritualized demands the “Clinton rules.”

But here’s the thing: Pretty much the same standards applied to the whole “Uranium One” fixation. Like Whitewater, it also originated in a piece of absurdist journalism published by the mighty New York Times back on April 24, 2016. Read today ... Well, the thing is almost impossible to read, which ought to have been a tipoff.