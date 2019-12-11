Gene Lyons: I'm asking Santa for 'thoughtful consumers of information'

Breaking News: Anybody can say anything about anybody else. And in the age of social media, they probably will.

Time was when all professional journalists understood that. Not that there was ever a Golden Age of what Superman called “Truth, Justice and the American Way.”

Anyway, does it really matter anymore what journalists understand?

Social media have blurred the lines between fact, fiction and sheer, malicious slander to the point where a large portion of the public feels free to indulge any venomous fantasy that suits them.

I know of a woman whose personal physician offered her a list of Hillary Clinton’s many murders. I believe there were alleged to be 54. Lock her up! Instead of offering a short tutorial in elementary logic — “show me persuasive evidence of just one,” for example — she found a new doctor. You do want a physician capable of critical thinking.

Anyway, as the 2020 presidential election proceeds, we’re all but certain to experience a veritable avalanche of make-believe scandals and imaginary conspiracies that will make the GOP’s 25-year War on Hillary look restrained.

We’re fixing to find out how many gullible True Believers there are.