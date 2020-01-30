Gene Lyons: Sanders supporters can't see the forest for the trees

After all, Trump’s nothing if not entertaining. There appears to be nothing he can do, no lie so brazen it offends his cultlike supporters.

Thus, while there appears to be little chance of Trump winning a national majority, the GOP’s Electoral College advantage makes his re-election entirely possible.

So why am I seeing headlines like this one, in Newsweek? “Only 53% of Bernie Sanders Voters Will Definitely Support 2020 Democratic Nominee If He Doesn’t Win.” According to a recent Emerson College poll of 1,128 registered voters, just over half of Sanders’ supporters say they’ll definitely vote for any Democrat against Trump. (The equivalent number for Biden supporters is 87%; for Elizabeth Warren, 90%.)

This despite Bernie’s forthright vow at a recent Iowa debate that should any of his Democratic rivals win the nomination, “I will do everything in my power to make sure that they are elected in order to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of our country.”

Of course, that’s not how Bernie acted in 2016, when his support for Hillary Clinton was both grudging and late in coming. But then, like most Democrats, he probably thought there was no chance of Trump’s winning the presidency.