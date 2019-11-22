Gene Lyons: The Democrats' monthly mutual flogging

“This is still a country that is less revolutionary than it is interested in improvement. They like seeing things improved, but the average American doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system and remake it,” Obama said. “And I think it’s important for us not to lose sight of that.”

He spoke of a “circular firing squad.”

Obama didn’t need to name anybody. To me, his was an overdue rejoinder to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s putdown of Maryland Rep. John Delaney’s reservations about her sweeping “Medicare for All” proposal, which has about as much chance of being enacted into law as I have of winning the American League Cy Young Award.

Warren asked why a trimmer like Delaney was even on the stage. “I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” she said. “I don’t get it.”

Granted, Delaney was a no-hope candidate who soon withdrew. Even so, I found Warren’s jibe worthy of a high school student council election. Bringing real-world politics into the debate showed a lack of school spirit.