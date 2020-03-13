Gene Lyons: Warren's loss isn't a defeat for all womankind

Sigh. I see the word “patriarchy,” I reach for my revolver. Particularly when it’s brandished by somebody a lot higher on the social organization chart than anybody in the unrecorded history of my family.

OK, that’s a joke. A famous Nazi said that about the word “culture.” I am not a Nazi, and I don’t keep a pistol close at hand.

But here’s the deal: An American presidential election, for better and definitely for worse, is for most voters an extended TV series. And nobody much is keen to watch “The Liz Warren Show.” MSNBC could give her Chris Matthews’ old “Hardball” program, and the ratings would nose-dive.

During Warren’s epic demolition of a smug and bewildered Michael Bloomberg during the Feb. 12 Democratic debate on NBC, I remarked to my wife, “My God, she’s a jerk. She’s destroying him. But she’s hurting herself almost as much as she’s hurting him.”

I actually used an earthier epithet, which shall remain our little secret. A gender-neutral one, I hasten to add. Anyway, Bloomberg probably deserved it. He certainly stepped into the batter’s box without a helmet. But Mother Jones blogger Kevin Drum noticed that Bloomberg crashed, while Joe Biden soared in voter polls from that point forward. Warren steadily declined.

