Get the Feds out of the way of cannabis reform

Nearly a century ago, the federal government made a similar decision when it repealed the federal prohibition of alcohol. Then, much like today, politicians recognized that prohibition was a politically unpopular policy that was running afoul of a growing number of state laws.

Their solution? Respect the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and empower states, not the federal government, to be the primary arbiters of alcohol policy. Today, the House has wisely recommended that the federal government forge a similar path on cannabis.

Notably, and frustratingly, this common-sense decision was a strikingly partisan one. Of the 228 members who voted for the bill’s passage, only five were Republican.

This partisanship at the federal level is inconsistent with voters’ sentiments. Among the public, broad majorities of Democrats, Republicans, and independents all support an end to prohibition.

An even greater percentage of Americans oppose the federal government’s interference in states that have already made the decision to legalize marijuana for either medical or recreational purposes.