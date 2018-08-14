Like President Trump and California Gov. Jerry Brown, voters disagree on the cause of the wildfires raging in northern California, but most think this is a worse season for fires than usual.
A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 54 percent of Likely U.S. Voters believe there have been more wildfires this year than in past years. Only 28 percent think there's just been more media coverage of the fires than there has been in the past. Eighteen percent are undecided.
Brown attributes this year's fires to climate change, and 43 percent agree. Thirty-three percent share the president's view that environmental laws in California that prevent water from being effectively used to extinguish the fires are the more likely reason for their spread. One-in-four voters are not sure which is more to blame. Rasmussen Reports did not include the source of each theory in the question.
Among those who think there have been more wildfires than usual this year, 62 percent blame climate change. Fifty-eight percent of voters who say there's just more media coverage this year feel California's environmental laws pertaining to water are the cause.
Another Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 69 percent of Likely U.S. Voters think global warming is at least a somewhat serious problem, down just four points from the 10-year high of 73 percent in March 2017. In 2015, the number of voters who considered global warming a serious problem was in the mid-60s.
Today, just 30 percent of voters do not consider global warming a serious problem. The latest finding includes 44 percent who see it as a Very Serious problem and 12 percent who say global warming is Not At All Serious.
But nearly half of voters (49 percent) believe global warming is primarily caused by human activity, up from 44 percent in August 2015, and the highest in regular surveying since 2009.
Thirty-eight percent still believe global warming is primarily caused by long-term planetary trends, while five percent think something else is at play.
