GOP response to State of the State address

Once again we see Governor Sisolak placing the blame of our state’s failure on the Federal Government and the Coronavirus without taking any responsibility for his own leadership failures. From vaccine distribution to unemployment, the failures of our state lie squarely at the feet of our Governor and Democrat leadership. His proposed plans are heavily dependent on reaching into Nevada’s depleted rainy day fund and the aid of the Federal Government. As we see in states such as Florida and South Dakota, with effective leadership a state is able to thrive without using rainy day funds and demanding to be spoon fed by the Federal Government.