Publicly accessible sporting and recreational venues that encourage social congregation, including without limitation, golf courses, golf driving ranges, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, skate parks, bocce ball courts, handball courts, horseshoe pits, or pickleball courts, shall remain dosed for the duration that this Directive is in effect.
Showrooms used to display goods for sale at essential businesses, including without limitation, auto showrooms, furniture showrooms, home furnishing, or appliance showrooms, shall be closed to the public. This provision shall not be construed to prohibit the sale of goods purchased from showrooms of essential businesses via means other than in-person sales where delivery can be effected by curbside delivery, home delivery, or shipment direct to the consumer's residence.
Places of worship shall not hold in-person worship services where ten or more persons may gather, including without limitation, drive-in and pop-up services, for the remainder of the Declaration of Emergency. Places of worship may, however, hold worship services via alternative means, including but not limited to, video, streaming, or broadcast, provided that any personnel needed to perform tasks related to such alternatives do so in a manner that is consistent with social distancing guidelines promulgated by the Nevada Health Response, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and all Directives promulgated pursuant to the March 12, 2020 Declaration of Emergency, including without limitation, the prohibition on gatherings of ten or more persons and maintaining minimum separation distances of at least six feet between persons.
The Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the Division of Industrial Relations shall ensure that businesses continuing operations during the state of emergency provide adequate protections to their workers and adopt sanitation protocols that minimize the risk of spread of COVID-19 among their workforce.
Open house showings, and in-person showings of single family and multi-family residences currently occupied by renters of real estate on the market for sale, are hereby prohibited for the duration that this Directive is in effect. This provision does not prohibit the use of existing three dimensional interactive property scans, virtual tours, and virtual staging to showcase a property, and it allows, but does not require, the tenant to agree to provide photos, videos or other virtual access to the property owner for this use. Real estate professionals engaged in real estate sales during the state of emergency shall adopt precautionary measures and COVID-19 risk mitigation practices to mirth/lite the risk of spread of the disease and are encouraged to avoid in-person transactions and services to the extent practicable. This provision shall not be construed to limit the sales of real estate during the state of emergency.
Persons licensed by the Nevada Board of Cosmetology or State Barbers' Health and Sanitation Board are prohibited from performing in-home beauty services to persons other than those in their household, for the duration that this Directive shall be in effect. Boards are directed to impose disciplinary measures against licensees who violate this provision.
Essential licensed businesses providing services or selling goods to the public shall implement measures to control in-store traffic to ensure social distancing standards are maintained. These businesses shall ensure that customers, patrons, and patients queued to enter the premises or pay for goods are adequately spaced in a manner consistent with COVID-19 social distancing standards.
Supermarkets and grocery stores operating as essential businesses are prohibited from offering self-serve food stations, salad bars, or unpackaged bulk dry goods to customers. Bulk dry goods, including without limitation, nuts, seeds, trail mix, coffee, or beans, may be sold only if offered in pre-weighed portions prepackaged by an employee. Additionally, supermarkets and grocery stores should follow the guidance provided in the Nevada Health Response Guidance on Protecting Grocery Store Personnel, issued April 8, 2020, including any future amendments thereto.
It is hereby reaffirmed that a violation of Sections 1 through 3 of Directive 008 constitutes the use of coercion, duress, or intimidation in a transaction pursuant to NRS 598.0923(4).
Government agencies may use all existing civil and criminal statutes, ordinances, codes, and regulations to enforce the provisions of this Directive.
