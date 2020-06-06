Graduation speech, Spring Creek High School

Holy crap, we did it. We actually made it to graduation. I’ll be honest I really thought I wasn’t going to make it. At this point I figured I would have already ran away with my friends to an island where we would live out our lives without thinking about math or high school again….. It sounds really nice doesn’t it? Buuuut I’m so thankful for high school and what it’s taught me. In some ways I became someone I never thought I’d be but on the flip side I’m exactly who I wanted to be.
Parents I don’t know if that makes sense to you but I have a feeling that everyone in my class knows exactly what I’m talking about. WE MADE IT! All the late nights and early mornings. The rushed and poorly done assignments that we were just happy to get done. The years of dreaming about finally being able to drive. All the football and basketball games. The late night talks with your best friends. From freshman year of thinking of the best possible pose for the Black Beatles frozen challenge thing to now telling our parents we just took an hour-long bathroom break when we were actually making Tik Toks in the mirror. Life is strange and difficult.
I’d like to share a quick story. There was a young boy that we are gonna call Danny. Danny looked up to his older brothers who played football for Spring Creek High and dreamed of being like them. Danny really wanted to play running back, but Danny was a little chucky and that’s okay! He tried out his first two years for running back and was told he was needed on the line. He continued to play and started to really like playing defense. Danny played linebacker by the end of his sophomore year and really liked it.
Danny still wanted to play running back and decided to ask his head coach about what he could do to play. His coach helped him and encouraged him to go for it. Danny then spent the entire summer running and working out. His junior year turned out to be very successful. He was the 2nd string full back and starting middle linebacker. He loved it and couldn’t wait for his senior year. He trained religiously to make sure he would have the full back spot. His senior year came around and Danny was ready; he felt like he could run up Mount Everest. He had earned his spot and was eager to play in the first game. It was a very big game that would really set the tone for the season.
Danny had a couple carries in the game and played great on defense but Danny’s dream of a perfect senior season came to a screeching halt. Danny had broken his ankle. They ended up losing the game and Danny spent the rest of his year battling his own body to get back to the game he loved. He was heartbroken. Danny and his team went on to have a very good season but Danny felt like a failure. He had worked so hard for this and it was taken away from him. Danny felt cheated and he felt like a loser, this is one of Danny’s lowest times in his life. It might seem like a game to some people and it is but when you spend years working out and keeping up on your grades to play it becomes more than that. But to every sad story there’s always a happy ending, Danny grew more in those few months than he ever had. He learned from this experience. He wasn’t a loser.
Looking back he was more grateful for everything he had learned to become full back then actually playing it. He had become the person he wanted to be. A hard-working kid that wasn’t gonna let a speed bump on his road of life ruin him.
In case you don’t know me very well this is a story about me, and frankly it’s a story about the class of 2020. From football to calculus to being student body president this has been one of the hardest years of my life. But it made the person I am today. Our senior year was robbed from us because of something we cannot control. Because of this event we are all STRONGER. WE ARE TRUE SPARTANS. We have gotten closer to family members and friends. It might not be physically closer but I can feel our community and school banding together to overcome this hard time. We are a tiny school but we punch way above our weight, with sports and academics we keep up with schools double our size and it gives me pride being called a Spartan.
For those of you who don’t know our spirit section is called the mighty 300. Just like the actual Spartans our number may be few but we are mighty. At games we used to chant like the Spartans in the movie mighty 300. As soon as we heard “Spartans what is your profession!” With all the power you could give we all gave our best AOUUU AOUUU AOOUUU at games.
Now I’d like to try something and if it works it’s gonna be sick and if not oh well it’ll be a good memory. So please participate and let’s make one more insane memory as a class. I’d like to shine some light on some kids and groups. Please roll down your window to your car. Once I announce a group or club you participated in please either give your best AOUUU AOUUU AOUU or give three honks of your car horn.
I just want to acknowledge the students who have really put in extra work and make the high school experience probably a little harder but all the more worth it. Now I’ll say either a team or group name then give a countdown for the first one. Everyone good? Okay 1 2 3! Volleyball, Girls and boys soccer, football, cross country, cheer, girls and boys golf, marching concert and pep band, FBLA, Drama, High Expectations Choir, Transition Team, Fight Club, Art Club, HOSA, BBQ club, Strategic Gaming Club, Forensics Team, Key Club, student council and leadership, mighty 300 members, FFA, Boys and girls basketball, wrestling, rodeo, baseball, softball, track, National Honors Society, SkillsUSA, the yearbook team, speech and debate, if you were a staff member, if you were parent that pushed your kid to finish school. Dang do we have an amazing community.
My heart is full and you’d be surprised how hard it was to write this speech, there’s so much I want to say and people I want to thank but before I do I have one more favor to ask you guys. I’d like you to all find a loved one, weather its mom and dad to grandparents or even your girlfriend or boyfriend, they helped motivate you, they pushed you to be your best, they are the people you wake up for, they wake up for you, I’d like you to now look at them in their eyes and say I love you and thank you for everything you’ve done, you did it, you raised me right, I’m all grown up now, Thank you for putting a roof over my head and making sure I got the education I needed to advance in life. Sorry if I made anyone cry, but it’s about time we admit we are adults, I mean it is our graduation!
I know I’ve taken up a lot of time but I would just like to say a few more things. I was really worried I wouldn’t be able to give my speech because of all this because as soon as I was told that I won Student Body president I got really excited because I got a chance to say goodbye that no one else gets.
I’d like to thank a couple people as well, Bishop my man thank you for putting me through math, you and I both know I shouldn’t have been able to make it to calc but you walked me through every problem every year and I really appreciate it dude, you truly are a legend.
Mr. Tournahu, thank you for the opportunity to play football for you and for giving me a shot at fullback, you give a lot to the school and it means a lot. Both Bingers, you guys carry a lot on your shoulders and you helped push me to my limits, thank you.
Mrs. Pirtle I don’t know if you’re here but thank you for believing in me and always talking to me and picking me up when I had fallen.
Mr. Smith, I think you might actually be my real dad but it’s okay! Thank you for being my friend and helping me through a really hard time in my life.
My main man CORN DOG! You’ve taught me so much man. Words can’t describe this guy, for my senior year I had two of Mr. Cornelius’s classes every day and we never got bored of each other. You seriously are one of my best friends. I know it’s exhausting with how much effort you put towards school but it’s worth it man, you’re changing kids’ lives.
The Fam, thank you guys for being my best friends and my only regret is not meeting you guys sooner. Creeks for life! Ryan and Tanner thank you for being my best friends for my entire life. RDT trick shots were the best thing to come into this planet.
Finally thank you mom and dad, you guys pushed me so hard and I’m so grateful for it. Thank you for letting me stay out late, doing stupid stuff with my friends, encouraging me to push forward with math, and teaching me it’s more important and valuable to be a hard worker than a genius. I’m really going to miss you all, from football games to late nights cruisin’ on our skateboards in the parking lot, thank you, this truly is the best school on the planet.
We will always be Spartans. I’d like us to give one more Spartan shout. Ready? Spartans!
What is your profession???!! Thank you again, I love you all and I love this school.
