Graduation speech, Spring Creek High School

I just want to acknowledge the students who have really put in extra work and make the high school experience probably a little harder but all the more worth it. Now I’ll say either a team or group name then give a countdown for the first one. Everyone good? Okay 1 2 3! Volleyball, Girls and boys soccer, football, cross country, cheer, girls and boys golf, marching concert and pep band, FBLA, Drama, High Expectations Choir, Transition Team, Fight Club, Art Club, HOSA, BBQ club, Strategic Gaming Club, Forensics Team, Key Club, student council and leadership, mighty 300 members, FFA, Boys and girls basketball, wrestling, rodeo, baseball, softball, track, National Honors Society, SkillsUSA, the yearbook team, speech and debate, if you were a staff member, if you were parent that pushed your kid to finish school. Dang do we have an amazing community.

My heart is full and you’d be surprised how hard it was to write this speech, there’s so much I want to say and people I want to thank but before I do I have one more favor to ask you guys. I’d like you to all find a loved one, weather its mom and dad to grandparents or even your girlfriend or boyfriend, they helped motivate you, they pushed you to be your best, they are the people you wake up for, they wake up for you, I’d like you to now look at them in their eyes and say I love you and thank you for everything you’ve done, you did it, you raised me right, I’m all grown up now, Thank you for putting a roof over my head and making sure I got the education I needed to advance in life. Sorry if I made anyone cry, but it’s about time we admit we are adults, I mean it is our graduation!