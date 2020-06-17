Great American Outdoors Act benefits Nevada

Outdoor recreation is an integral part of life in Nevada, with our vast open spaces, one-of-a-kind State Parks, vibrant trail systems, historic treasures, native wildlife, abundant hunting and fishing, and memorable adventures of all kinds waiting to be discovered. Now, outdoor enthusiasts will have even greater opportunities to connect with nature and enjoy Nevada’s amazing outdoor splendor.
Today, one of America’s most successful and enduring conservation programs, the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) will finally realize its full potential with Congressional approval of a historic public lands package, the “Great American Outdoors Act.” This landmark legislation will permanently and fully fund the popular LWCF for the first time since its creation in 1964.
LWCF invests earnings from offshore oil and gas leases to help strengthen communities, preserve history, and assure the physical, cultural, and spiritual benefits of outdoor recreation. Through the Great American Outdoors Act, Nevada will receive more than $4 million in annual LWCF funding – nearly doubling the annual allocation in previous years – to help fund Nevada-wide outdoor recreation and natural resource conservation programs.
“The Great American Outdoors Act is a huge victory for all who love the outdoors,” said Bradley Crowell, director of the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “LWCF is essential to everything we do in Nevada to provide second-to-none recreational opportunities, while protecting and preserving the natural landscapes and open spaces we love in all corners of the state. I thank Nevada’s Congressional delegation for helping pass this historic legislation that will protect Nevada’s natural heritage and positively impact the lives of all Nevadans.”
Nevada is a premier recreation destination, and the LWCF provides essential annual funding through the Nevada Division of State Parks to leverage for improving Nevada’s state parks system and provide sub-grants to local governments and non-profits to protect our shared natural resources and enhance outdoor recreation opportunities. From Lake Tahoe to Pahrump to Wells to Laughlin and virtually every city and county in between, LWCF has funded projects far and wide for the benefit of all Nevadans and visitors to the Silver State.
Since 1964, Nevada has received more than $107 million through the LWCF to complete more than 360 outdoor recreation projects across the State. LWCF plays an important role in Nevada’s rural communities and for underserved populations, by bringing outdoor recreation to their backyards in the form of local trails, playgrounds, swimming pools, and more.
In recent years, LWCF helped fund the following projects in Nevada:
- Carson City’s first-ever disc golf course complex
- Construction of new Jaycee Universally Inclusive Playground (Las Vegas)
- Interpretive videos and displays for Nevada State Parks (statewide)
- Construction of a new 14,000 square foot skate park at Miguel Ribera Park (Reno)
- Bird Viewing Preserve (Henderson)
- Somersett West Park construction project (Reno)
By permanently funding LWCF, The Great American Outdoors Act is an extraordinary gift that ensures an enduring outdoor recreation legacy for generations ahead, and underscores Nevada’s celebrated outdoor heritage.
To learn more about the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, visit dcnr.nv.gov and follow @NevDCNR on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
