Great American Outdoors Act benefits Nevada

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Outdoor recreation is an integral part of life in Nevada, with our vast open spaces, one-of-a-kind State Parks, vibrant trail systems, historic treasures, native wildlife, abundant hunting and fishing, and memorable adventures of all kinds waiting to be discovered. Now, outdoor enthusiasts will have even greater opportunities to connect with nature and enjoy Nevada’s amazing outdoor splendor.

Today, one of America’s most successful and enduring conservation programs, the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) will finally realize its full potential with Congressional approval of a historic public lands package, the “Great American Outdoors Act.” This landmark legislation will permanently and fully fund the popular LWCF for the first time since its creation in 1964.

LWCF invests earnings from offshore oil and gas leases to help strengthen communities, preserve history, and assure the physical, cultural, and spiritual benefits of outdoor recreation. Through the Great American Outdoors Act, Nevada will receive more than $4 million in annual LWCF funding – nearly doubling the annual allocation in previous years – to help fund Nevada-wide outdoor recreation and natural resource conservation programs.