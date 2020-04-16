Great Basin College: A message from President Joyce Helens

Over that last decade, not fully recovering from the recession, GBC nevertheless continued to grow in many areas. Our nursing and education programs received state and national accolades. Our technical programs were producing well-skilled professionals who immediately were working in our industries. Those programs and degrees that were offered online were quality and well attended. Working adults with families took advantage of the ability to pursue a degree at flexible times. But that would not be enough to make GBC sustainable.

So over the last three years, we pulled together at all levels to pursue sustainability and make data-driven decisions. The result was that across the college, working together, we created and implemented new plans to improve processes, building on the strong work ethic and care for students that has always made Great Basin College successful.

The result was that our enrollments soared over 23% from that last “count year”. We did not use the foundation funds to fill that 1.4 million dollar gap and did not have layoffs in faculty and staff ranks. But I did reduce administration one Vice President position. We were also able to report to the NSHE Regents at the March board meeting that we were on a sustainable and stable path. All our metrics demonstrated success in student enrollments, persistence and completion. Our students of color are completing and being successful at the same rate as other students. Our online presence is growing and serving as a model in the NSHE system. We have been able to add new faculty to our ranks and during the last few years have been able to expand our technical and health programs to our branch campus sites.