Great Basin College: A message from President Joyce Helens

Things are moving rapidly since our world was turned upside by the COVID-19 virus arriving at our doorstep here at Great Basin College. It seems like a long time ago now that we were meeting and planning in person how to continuously improve processes at GBC so students would be more successful. It was barely a month ago, wanting to protect students and staff and follow state directives, that we closed our campuses to the public and migrated our face-to face classes online. The disruption of daily life at Great Basin College, as in educational institutions across the United States and the world, was thrust upon us. But taking a closer look we see that Great Basin College was more prepared to continue services at the same high quality level than many other colleges and universities.
Three years ago GBC was facing an unprecedented budget reduction due to a new funding formula and enrollment loss in what is called a “count year” that our budget is based upon. The college foundation graciously offered funding to help mitigate that fiscal gap. It was a large gap we were facing — 1.4 million dollars. Over that next year I researched how the previous recession had affected the college and was able to share those finding with our state system. GBC lost a third of its workforce and still was managing to effectively get essential services done! But one cannot be a sprinter and long-distance runner at the same time for very long. It is to the credit of faculty and student services staff who care about their students, that GBC served and graduated students and continued to prepare a well-skilled workforce. It was during those difficult years, that GBC also migrated many programs to be offered online.
Over that last decade, not fully recovering from the recession, GBC nevertheless continued to grow in many areas. Our nursing and education programs received state and national accolades. Our technical programs were producing well-skilled professionals who immediately were working in our industries. Those programs and degrees that were offered online were quality and well attended. Working adults with families took advantage of the ability to pursue a degree at flexible times. But that would not be enough to make GBC sustainable.
So over the last three years, we pulled together at all levels to pursue sustainability and make data-driven decisions. The result was that across the college, working together, we created and implemented new plans to improve processes, building on the strong work ethic and care for students that has always made Great Basin College successful.
The result was that our enrollments soared over 23% from that last “count year”. We did not use the foundation funds to fill that 1.4 million dollar gap and did not have layoffs in faculty and staff ranks. But I did reduce administration one Vice President position. We were also able to report to the NSHE Regents at the March board meeting that we were on a sustainable and stable path. All our metrics demonstrated success in student enrollments, persistence and completion. Our students of color are completing and being successful at the same rate as other students. Our online presence is growing and serving as a model in the NSHE system. We have been able to add new faculty to our ranks and during the last few years have been able to expand our technical and health programs to our branch campus sites.
It was not very long after that board meeting in early March that the reality of how the pandemic would hit Nevada was realized. We had to work fast but flexibility is built into GBC. Faculty and staff worked together and helped each other mobilize to continue to serve students with as little disruption as possible. We recognize that “remote instruction” can be very different from the quality online education GBC is known for. So those who already were teaching online assisted others who may not have been. Our online education staff worked to immediately assist faculty with tutorials to make the transition easier. No one complained as we worked together. And, although we closed the physical doors to our buildings, the “service to students” doors remained wide open!
From home-bases, student services staff continue to advise and connect with students and faculty continue to teach, all providing compassionate and caring guidance leading to that well-lighted pathway to student success. We still meet and plan on how to continuously improve processes at GBC so students are more successful! But now we do that via Zoom. It’s not perfect. We know there are students without connectivity and hands-on applications that makes it difficult to resume their studies as before, and we are committed to assisting them finish. We have also postponed commencement exercises to later in the fall because we know every graduate deserves to walk across a stage and be cheered on by their families.
So Great Basin College, in accepting the tremendous challenge this world event has placed us in, continues to serves our communities and appreciates your support and trust in us. We have never forgotten the legacy of our founders and we continue to build on that so that we earn being the “gold standard in the silver state” daily.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!