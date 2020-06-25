Great moments in racism: The dashcam tapes

He informed her that police are required to cuff anyone being transported to the station and assured her that no one would have to know. As for not being allowed to make a phone call, he clearly told her that once they got to the station, "You can make as many phone calls and texts as you want."

A policeman was kind to her, so Perry turned around and accused him of racism, secure in the knowledge that no one would dare challenge whatever she said.

It would have been firing offense for him, but not for her. She is still gainfully employed as a Princeton professor -- and a sought-after guest on MSNBC and NPR! (It must be because of her "small build.")

Here's another, from one of our blessed immigrants, Minati Roychoudhuri, professor at Capital Community College in Connecticut. (Really! That's not one of my proposed new names for Yale, currently named for a slave trader.)

In 2015, Roychoudhuri (B.A., M.A., Utkal University, India) wrote a letter to the commissioner of public safety, as well as "the Senator and Legislator of my constituency" (she teaches English), claiming a policeman had racially profiled her.