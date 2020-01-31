Group launches fundraiser to fight Nevada's 'red flag' law
Group launches fundraiser to fight Nevada's 'red flag' law

Commentary

HENDERSON – A Nevada citizen action group fighting the state’s new “red flag” gun law has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help fund a lawsuit seeking an injunction.

“We are grateful to the supporters who have donated to help launch the filing of this injunction,” NevadansCAN stated on its website. “Nevertheless, tens of thousands of dollars more will be required to win such an unprecedented legal challenge.”

The group explained its position at www.nevadanscan.com:

“While the intentions of Red Flag Laws may sound reasonable, the execution of these laws appear to be seriously flawed and unconstitutional. The Bill of Rights is the foundation of our judicial system and it is what separates us from other nations. Most Americans believe that the constitution should not be infringed upon or ignored for political purposes. Since the enactment of Red Flag Laws, serious violations of due process have occurred. Individuals charged have no knowledge of the accusations made against them until the police show up to confiscate their weapons. Additionally, there is no penalty for making fraudulent or vindictive claims. Case after case has been documented to reveal injustices ...”

The citizen action network is also involved in promoting immigration reform, energy security, election integrity and other issues.

Those wanting to support the “Stop The Red Flag Law” campaign can make donations at www.NevadansCAN.com or Gofundme.com/f/stop-the-unconstitutional-red-flag-law.

