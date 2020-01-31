Group launches fundraiser to fight Nevada's 'red flag' law

“We are grateful to the supporters who have donated to help launch the filing of this injunction,” NevadansCAN stated on its website. “Nevertheless, tens of thousands of dollars more will be required to win such an unprecedented legal challenge.”

“While the intentions of Red Flag Laws may sound reasonable, the execution of these laws appear to be seriously flawed and unconstitutional. The Bill of Rights is the foundation of our judicial system and it is what separates us from other nations. Most Americans believe that the constitution should not be infringed upon or ignored for political purposes. Since the enactment of Red Flag Laws, serious violations of due process have occurred. Individuals charged have no knowledge of the accusations made against them until the police show up to confiscate their weapons. Additionally, there is no penalty for making fraudulent or vindictive claims. Case after case has been documented to reveal injustices ...”