Guest Commentary: Elko's school board is out of line on ethics

At one point, a woman claimed that the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System website, which contains information about adverse effects of the vaccine, proves that “over 100,000 people have died after taking the vaccine”. This person introduced herself as a physician. A five minute search on the internet reveals that there are no such numbers on this website. This site does say that three deaths have been due to blood clots that are presumably related to the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine out of tens of millions administered. Another five minutes on the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners site reveals that the woman speaking at this meeting is not licensed. Her license status clearly states “Suspended NP-Inactive”.

Also, during public comment, the chairman of the local Republican Party continued his encouragement to the Board members to defy the Governor’s emergency directives regarding masking in schools. If memory serves, this gentleman was once an executive for a very large gold mining company that operates locally. As most of us know, the mining industry is one of the most heavily regulated industries there is. I’m wondering what his reaction would be if a vocal minority demanded that he tell OSHA and the EPA, or any one of the dozens of alphabet soup government agencies that could shut his operation down, that he should ignore them and do his own thing? Would he just tell the government to pound sand? Would he tell them that Elko County is a Constitutional County and we just won’t put up with that nonsense?