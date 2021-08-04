Guest Commentary: Elko's school board is out of line on ethics

I watched the Youtube video of last week’s meeting of the Elko County School District’s Board of trustees (7/27/2001). My, how times have changed! I spent my entire 35-year career working in the Elko County School District as a teacher, coach, and Central Office administrator. I attended more of those meetings than I care to admit, and I can recall plenty of instances where people got out of line in one way or another. But not once, NOT EVER, did I see more blatant examples of unethical behavior in that room, both from attendees and from individual Board members.
It seems to me that our Board of Trustees, whether unwittingly or by design, has become a political tool that is being manipulated by other local officials. This is not the function of this board. Rather, a school board exists to craft school district policy and work with Central Office administration to ensure that these policies, as well as federal, state, and local laws and codes are being observed in the operations of our schools.
Instead, (lately), each Board meeting begins with a group of citizens citing false statistics about vaccines and insisting that the district disregard state laws pertaining to masking, what is taught in classrooms, etc. The public comment portion of the meeting is done specifically to allow citizens to speak to these very real concerns. However, citing information gleaned from social media or simply misrepresenting statistics is irresponsible at best, and dangerous at worst.
At one point, a woman claimed that the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System website, which contains information about adverse effects of the vaccine, proves that “over 100,000 people have died after taking the vaccine”. This person introduced herself as a physician. A five minute search on the internet reveals that there are no such numbers on this website. This site does say that three deaths have been due to blood clots that are presumably related to the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine out of tens of millions administered. Another five minutes on the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners site reveals that the woman speaking at this meeting is not licensed. Her license status clearly states “Suspended NP-Inactive”.
Also, during public comment, the chairman of the local Republican Party continued his encouragement to the Board members to defy the Governor’s emergency directives regarding masking in schools. If memory serves, this gentleman was once an executive for a very large gold mining company that operates locally. As most of us know, the mining industry is one of the most heavily regulated industries there is. I’m wondering what his reaction would be if a vocal minority demanded that he tell OSHA and the EPA, or any one of the dozens of alphabet soup government agencies that could shut his operation down, that he should ignore them and do his own thing? Would he just tell the government to pound sand? Would he tell them that Elko County is a Constitutional County and we just won’t put up with that nonsense?
Finally, and worst of all, there was an instance in this public meeting, during a break, where Board member Candace Wines actually encouraged the leader of the Parents of Elko County to sue the Board President for refusing to rearrange the meeting’s agenda. It’s there for anyone to hear. Just go to the meeting and fast-forward to 2:44:30-2:44:52. This is very disturbing. It’s outrageous. It demonstrates without a doubt that a public official elected to a nonpartisan office is colluding with a special interest group on a political issue that affects all students. As a taxpayer, citizen, and member of this community, I demand that the Board President immediately address this gross violation of Board ethics.
It is time for the silent majority of the good citizens of this county stand up and speak for the students. We cannot allow our school board to get caught up in the politics of these tough times. It only hurts students and the dedicated employees who serve them. We can do better than this. Citizens may have legitimate concerns about laws and emergency directives issued by the Governor. That’s fine. But school board meetings are the wrong place to address these. Form a caravan, make signs, and drive to Carson City. That’s where your problems are.