My fellow mayor in West Wendover recently submitted a guest commentary to the EDFP (“Mining royalty needed to cover costs of cleanups”) that was highly critical of our vital mining industry and calling for support of pending federal legislation that would saddle miners with increased regulations, costs and royalties. The article presented a distorted viewpoint that I felt compelled to respond to.
It is indisputable that there are numerous Superfund cleanup sites located throughout the U.S. The mining related sites are almost exclusively the result of legacy mines that operated in an era before there was environmental oversight. The environmental sins of industrial production in the post WWII era are shared across many different industries: steel, chemical, paper, petroleum, nuclear, railroad, dry cleaning, etc.
It is interesting to note that according to the EPA’s website, the “Carson River Mercury Site” is the only site listed in Nevada, and this damage dates back to “historic gold and silver mining during the late 1800s.” Another website lists this location, as well as legacy copper sites in Lyon (Anaconda) and Elko (Rio Tinto) counties.
The author prominently highlighted purported pollution from our Nevada mines by citing the EPA’s “Toxic Release Inventory.” Merely scooping benign ore out of the ground and transporting it from point A to point B constitutes a “toxic” release event under the EPA’s edicts. When you look at the fleets of 200-plus ton haul trucks that mines use to transport ore, it is no wonder that under the bureaucratic criteria, our “toxic” release numbers are so high.
There are so many safeguards now in place to protect our environment that didn’t exist in earlier times. Our Nevada mines are operated in strict accordance with state and federal laws and regulations and they all have environmental departments which are dedicated to ensuring strict adherence and compliance. Regular auditing and inspections by a myriad of state and federal authorities ensure compliance, with stiff fines for infractions. It is a fact that hardrock mining is one of the most heavily regulated industries in the U.S.
When mine sites expand their footprint on public lands, they mitigate the disturbance by creating wildlife habitat or other environmentally beneficial activities. In order to safeguard our public lands, mines put up bonds to ensure that there will be financial resources for reclamation following active mining. Reclaimed sites are often difficult to distinguish from native landscape. Modern mining practices are safe and sustainable to the environment.
As the top-ranked minerals-producing state in the U.S., Nevada provides our nation’s defense, manufacturing and technology industries with the materials that are essential for the products they produce. In doing so, the industry pays significant local, state and federal taxes and other fees to benefit our community. Nevada mines pay a mining-specific tax, with approximately half paid to the state and the other half to the county in which the mines are located. In addition, employees of the industry earn the highest average salaries in the state: approximately $94,000. Nevada mining also pays the highest tax rate on payroll in the state.
Modern mining is a highly capital intensive proposition which requires enormous amounts of risk and capital investment. It often takes years and hundreds of millions of dollars to progress from discovery to production. Nevada is the heart of mining in the U.S.
Instead of pushing punitive overregulation — such as the Hardrock Leasing and Reclamation Act of 2019 — we should be identifying ways to partner with and encourage responsible mining in Nevada. Passage of this burdensome legislation would deal a significant economic “gut-punch” to the industry, the state of Nevada, and especially rural Nevada.
